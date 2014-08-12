St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- In mid-July, the Cardinals used Oscar Taveras as a pinch-hitter five times in an eight-game stretch.

That’s not an ideal role for a promising young outfielder -- the Dominican native is only 22.

But Taveras’ role has changed this month as the result of the July 31 trade that sent Allen Craig to the Boston Red Sox. That opened up right field for Taveras, who started on Monday for the 12th time in the Cardinals’ past 13 games.

Taveras, though, entered Monday hitting just .214 this season. His on-base (.252) and slugging (.298) percentages were equally dismal.

The Cards have seen him produce in the minors. He has a career average of .320 in the minors with 53 homers in 436 games.

But in the big leagues, his swing has been too long at times and too inconsistent overall.

Taveras went 1-for-4 on Monday with an inconsequential single -- he’s now hitting .215.

It remains to be seen how long the Cards -- who are in the thick of the playoff race -- will stick with the rookie.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 14-6, 2.28 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 0-1, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright will face the Marlins on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 6, 2010, when he pitched a two-hit shutout. For his career, he is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins -- highly impressive numbers. Then again, Wainwright is pretty good against everyone. He is 113-63 for his career with a 3.02 ERA. He is even better than that this year, posting a 14-6 record and a 2.28 ERA. This will be, however, his first-ever start at Marlins Park, not that it should be a difficult adjustment for a pitcher this good.

--RHP Shelby Miller made two glaring errors on Monday, and both were crushed by Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton. Miller’s line for the night included five innings, eight hits, two walks and five runs. He gave up a two-run homer in the first to Stanton, who pounced on a 96-mph fastball and took it the other way. Miller then threw a 76-mph breaking ball, and Stanton pulled it for a solo homer to left. Miller, who was 1-0 with a 2.41 ERA in his previous three starts, then allowed two more runs in the fourth to take the loss and fall to 8-9 on the year.

--1B Matt Adams made his 29th consecutive start on Monday. Maybe he is a tired because Adams went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. In fact, he struck out to end the game, leaving a two-run Cards rally one run short. Adams, who is hitting .304 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs, is having a good year. But it may be time for a day off.

--LF Matt Holliday went 4-for-4 against the Marlins on Monday. But that is nothing truly unusual when it comes to this matchup. For his career, he is hitting .355 against the Marlins, the fourth best among any active player against this franchise. His .629 slugging percentage is the best among all active Marlins opponents.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had plenty of hits. They just got bigger ones, and they hit them further.” -- Manager Mike Matheny.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson