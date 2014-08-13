St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI - The St. Louis Cardinals, who won 97 games and the NL Central title last season before losing in the World Series, have underperformed so far this year.

They started Tuesday in third place in the division, three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates.

And that was before they lost 3-0 to the Marlins -- their fourth defeat in the past five games.

The Cards are also in a tight fight with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants -- among others -- for the two available wild-card berths.

So what’s gone wrong?

For starters, the pitching has been just average -- eighth in the NL with a 3.60 ERA, ninth in walks allowed and tied for 10th in quality starts.

Offensively, things have been far worse as the Cards are next to last in the NL in runs scored and dead last in homers. Tuesday’s shutout was no surprise to Cards fans.

Other than Matt Holliday in left, the rest of the outfield has been in turmoil of late. Carlos Beltran was allowed to leave as a free agent after last season, and Allen Craig was traded last month.

That opened up a spot for rookie Oscar Taveras, who has flopped so far in right field.

At the moment, a 12th Cardinals World Series title -- and their first since 2011 -- does not appear likely.

But the hoped-for September return of star catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Michael Wacha from injuries could turn this around.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 1-1, 11.25 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-6, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson starts the series finale on Wednesday against the Marlins. Masterson has allowed 10 runs in eight innings since the Cards acquired him from the Cleveland Indians last month. Masterson became the Indians’ ace last season, winning a career-high 14 games (14-10, 3.45 ERA). He did that by using a sinking, 91-96-mph fastball to consistently produce ground balls. He was second in the majors with 71.3 percent of his outs coming on the ground. Masterson, who is just 5-7 with a 5.94 ERA this year between the Indians and Cards, is surely hoping to return to that ground-ball form he showed last season.

-- RHP Adam Wainwright wasn’t as good this time. The last time he faced the Marlins was Aug. 6, 2010, when he pitched a two-hit shutout. On Tuesday, he allowed three runs in seven innings and took the loss, falling to 4-2 in his career against the Marlins. Overall, though, Wainwright pitched well on Tuesday, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with two straight strikeouts. Unfortunately for him, he gave up three runs in a fourth inning that included a two-run homer by eighth-place hitter Donovan Solano. It was just Solano’s second homer of the season.

--2B Kolten Wong on Sunday will celebrate his first anniversary of the date he made his MLB debut. Wong, a first-round pick in 2011 out of the University of Hawaii, is still considered a rookie. In fact, he ranks second among NL rookies in homers (9), RBIs (32), steals (17), hits (69) and total bases (116). He went 1-for-4 on Tuesday, and his batting average stands at .252.

--1B Matt Adams, who had started 29 straight games, was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game. He had played tired on Monday, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. He entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-hitter with two on and two outs and the Cards trailing, 3-0. Adams struck out, however, and he is now hitless in his past eight at-bats. During this road trip, he is 2-for-18. This is unusual because Adams has been stellar for most of the season, ranking ninth in the NL with a .304 batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their eight-hole hitter decides to hit his second home run against the best pitcher in the league. The ball went completely foul and then came back fair. I haven’t seen that all year.” - Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after the Marlins Donovan Solano hit a two-run homer off Adam Wainwright in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Miami.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson