St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- It’s rare to see a team make the World Series one year and then change its entire starting infield the next season, but that’s exactly what the Cardinals have done.

Matt Carpenter moved from second base to third. That opened a spot at second for rookie Kolten Wong. Free agent Jhonny Peralta signed to play shortstop, and Matt Adams was promoted from backup to starter at first base.

While this does not rate with the Big Red Machine’s Tony Perez, Joe Morgan, Dave Concepcion and Pete Rose or any of the other great infields in baseball history, the group has shown potential.

Here’s a closer look at the infield, player by player:

--Adams leads the team with a .481 slugging percentage and a .302 batting average. His 52 RBIs rank second, and he is tied for second in homers (12).

--Wong ranks second among NL rookies in homers (9), steals (17) and total bases (69). Wong is hitting .252 and ranks fifth on the team with a .406 slugging percentage -- not bad for a rookie second baseman.

--Peralta, who is hitting .260, has delivered power at a position where many teams do without. He leads the team with 29 doubles and 15 homers, and he is second with a .441 slugging percentage.

--Carpenter, who is hitting .282, has been a major success as a leadoff batter. He leads the team in on-base percentage (.377) and runs scored (76). He also sees more pitches per plate appearance than any other leadoff hitter in the NL.

The Cards have made the second-fewest errors in the National League, and the infield is a big part of that.

So, overall, it’s a pretty solid foursome.

The best part is that they are fairly young. Peralta, 32, is the oldest in the group, and the three others are under 30.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 5-13, 4.76 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-1, 8.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson pitched seven scoreless innings and added a run-scoring single to lead the Cardinals to a 4-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday. Masterson (2-1), making just his third start since being acquired from the Cleveland Indians late last month, had allowed 10 runs in eight innings in his first two Cardinals performances. He was much better Wednesday, however, allowing just three hits -- all singles -- and no walks. As for his offense, that was only the fifth hit in Masterson’s seven-year career, most of which has been spent in the American League with the Indians.

--LF Matt Holliday left the game in the seventh inning when his chronic knee “tightened up,” manager Mike Matheny said. Holliday, who went 0-for-3 with a walk, said it wasn’t serious.

--1B Matt Adams, who had started 29 straight games before finally resting on Tuesday, responded to his day off in a positive fashion. He busted out of a slump -- he was hitting just .212 since the All-Star break up until the third inning, when he stroked a two-run single.

--3B Matt Carpenter had three hits and scored two runs in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over the Marlins. Carpenter continued his seasonlong run as an outstanding leadoff batter, improving his on-base percentage to .377.

--RHP John Lackey will make his 24th start of the season and his third with the Cardinals on Thursday, when he faces the Padres. So far with the Cards, Lackey is just 1-1 with an 8.25 ERA since the trade that sent RF Allen Craig to Boston. Lackey needs one more strikeout to reach 1,750 for his career. Against the Padres, Lackey is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in two career starts. The last time he faced San Diego was July 2, 2013, when he allowed one run in eight innings, striking out six in a 4-1 win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a great sign of the pitcher he can be when he puts it all together. I think with sinkerballers like Justin, they find their slot and they find that velocity they need to live at. But he also reared back with his four-seamer and hit 93 (mph) when he needed a strikeout.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Justin Masterson, who pitched seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (knee) left the Aug. 13 game. Manager Mike Matheny said Holliday’s knee “tightened up,” but the outfielder said he did not expect it to be a problem.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson