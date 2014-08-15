St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Overlooked in the rancorous ending of St. Louis’ 4-3 win over San Diego Thursday night was this: Cardinals right fielder Shane Robinson made three big defensive plays that tilted the game in his team’s favor.

It started in the first inning, when he raced to the warning track in deep right-center to deny Tommy Medica a double or triple. Then in the ninth, he saved closer Trevor Rosenthal twice.

First came another sprinting catch at the track in right-center, taking away extra bases from Rymer Liriano. Three batters later, Robinson’s one-hop bullet beat Alexi Amarista home, preventing Jake Goebbert’s pinch-hit RBI single from becoming a game-tying two-run single.

It was the capper to what might have been St. Louis’ best defensive game of the year. There were four other quality plays, including a diving stop by Matt Adams to deny Will Venable an RBI double or triple in the third, that turned the Padres away.

Robinson, the little reserve outfielder who has just seven hits in 50 at-bats, was the ringleader of the run-prevention brigade.

“He made a play I didn’t think anyone was going to make,” manager Mike Matheny said of Robinson’s catch on Liriano’s blast. “There were some really good things all the way around on defense.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 11-10, 2.63 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 12-8, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey predictably bounced back from his Saturday pounding in Baltimore, pitching seven good innings in a no-decision Thursday night. Lackey yielded just five hits and two runs with three walks and five strikeouts, appearing to mix in more off-speed pitches. His first-inning whiff of Will Venable was the 1,750th of his career. --RHP Lance Lynn will take the ball Friday night in game two of the four-game series against San Diego. Lynn absorbed a 3-1 loss to the Padres on July 29 despite allowing only one earned run in six innings, dropping him to 1-2 in his career against them. He’s coming off an 8-3 win in Baltimore Sunday, going 5 2/3 innings and throwing over 100 pitches for his first victory since July 18.

--C Yadier Molina (torn thumb ligament) is progressing nicely in his recovery. Molina played catch in the outfield Thursday and also caught a bullpen session. He was injured July 9 against Pittsburgh and underwent surgery the next day. Expected to miss between eight and 12 weeks, Molina could return to the team in early or mid-September.

--LF Matt Holliday (left knee) was back in the lineup Thursday night and hit third, going 0-for-4. Holliday left Wednesday night’s 5-2 win in Miami in the seventh inning, but it was viewed as a precautionary issue. One factor could have been his favorable numbers against San Diego starter Eric Stults. Holliday entered the night 3-for-8 against the lefthander.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction) continues to work his way toward starting a rehab assignment soon. Wacha has been doing some throwing and will undergo another MRI on Monday, which should determine if he can ramp up his throwing program further. Wacha has been disabled since June 22, when the club learned he’d been pitching with pain since early May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I heard the ball hit the dirt.” -- C Tony Cruz, after his controversial at-bat in the eighth inning Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson