St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- When he was called up by St. Louis on May 30, Oscar Taveras was supposed to be Mike Trout of 2012, Yasiel Puig of 2013.

The high expectations only soared when Taveras literally brought rain in his second major league at-bat with a majestic homer to right field that helped the Cardinals beat San Francisco.

Fast-forward to Friday night and Taveras wasn’t in the lineup for a second straight game, benched so that .140-hitting Shane Robinson could play against one of the league’s top right-handers in San Diego’s Tyson Ross. Taveras did pinch-hit in the eighth, knocking in the last run in a 4-2 win with a two-out single.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said before Friday’s game that Robinson’s second straight start was a reward for his play Thursday night, not a rebuke to Taveras for his struggles in all aspects of the game.

But Matheny also issued some stern words before Thursday night’s game when asked about Taveras, who’s hitting just .211 while drawing the ire of uniformed personnel for inconsistent work habits.

“He’s got a lot to learn,” Matheny said to mlb.com. “He’s got a lot of things that he needs to improve on in every aspect of his game. ... There are a group of guys who are going to go about it with everything they’ve got. We need everyone else to be doing the same.”

RECORD: 65-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 7-3, 2.52 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-9, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn continued one of the best stretches of his career, working six innings to pick up his 13th win Friday night. Lynn allowed only one run, the 11th time in his last 13 starts he’s yielded two or fewer runs. Since a July 4 win over Miami, Lynn is 4-4 with a 1.97 ERA, picking up quality starts in seven of eight outings. --RHP Shelby Miller will attempt to bounce back from his first poor start since the All-Star break when he faces San Diego Saturday night. Miller was touched for five runs in five innings of a Monday night loss in Miami, allowing two long homers to Giancarlo Stanton for the first three runs. Miller bagged a 6-2 win over the Padres July 31 at Petco Park, giving up only three hits and two runs in six innings.

--C Yadier Molina (torn thumb ligament) caught a bullpen session for the second straight day and told the media Friday that he hopes to grip a bat early next week. Molina went on the disabled list July 10 after injuring himself on a slide into third base the night before against Pittsburgh. Molina will probably be out until at least early September, probably mid-September.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back strain) said he hasn’t started throwing yet and is still feeling discomfort doing everyday chores. Motte, who was disabled on Aug. 2, could come off the DL Sunday, but a September return date looks more likely. He’ll have to start a throwing program and complete a rehab assignment before returning to the majors. --CF Jon Jay reached base three times, the first two on hit-by-pitches. He’s been plunked 41 times since the start of the 2012 season, more than any player in MLB except for Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo, and leads the team with 12 HBPs this year. Jay’s eighth-inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt like a grind from the first pitch. I felt like I had a chance to go deeper into the game, but they drove my pitch count up with foul balls.” -- RHP Lance Lynn, who departed Friday’s game for a pinch-hitter after the sixth inning, having piled up 102 pitches.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is progressing nicely in his recovery. He played catch in the outfield Aug. 14 and also caught a bullpen session. He caught a bullpen session for the second straight day Aug. 15 and told the media that he hopes to grip a bat early the next week. Molina will probably be out until at least early September, probably mid-September.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He hasn’t started throwing as of Aug. 15 and was still feeling discomfort doing everyday chores. Motte could come off the DL Aug. 17, but a September return date looks more likely. He’ll have to start a throwing program and complete a rehab assignment before returning to the majors.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha has been doing some throwing and will undergo another MRI on Aug. 18, which should determine if he can ramp up his throwing program further.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

