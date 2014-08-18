St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

Cardinals Nation knows very well that anything can happen once a team makes the playoffs.

The trick is earning a postseason berth.

The St. Louis Cardinals climbed to the top of the National League wild-card standings by taking three of four games from the San Diego Padres over the weekend at Busch Stadium, capped by a 7-6 win Sunday.

If the season ended today, the Cardinals and San Francisco Giants would own the National League’s two wild-card berths.

However, the road over the last quarter of the season could be tough for the Cardinals -- and their National League Central rivals.

The Cardinals, who open a three-game series with the Reds at Busch Stadium on Monday, trail the Milwaukee Brewers by three games in the NL Central standings while battling five other teams for the two wild-card berths, including Central Division rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

Twenty-four of the Cardinals’ final 39 games are against teams battling for a playoff berth. Twenty-four of those games are also against teams inside their division, including six (in a pair of three-game, home-and-home series) against the Brewers.

Cincinnati travels to St. Louis after getting swept in a doubleheader at Colorado on Sunday night. The Rockies scored five in the ninth inning to win the first game 10-9, then scored five in the eighth to take the nightcap 10-5.

The Cardinals’ playoff hopes could come down to the final week of the season when St. Louis faces two non-contenders, the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks, on the road.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 9-11, 3.59 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 6-7, 5.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright experienced a couple of rough patches in the fifth and sixth, but was able to notch his 15th win Sunday in a seven-inning outing. Wainwright allowed seven hits and four runs (three earned). Two plays that 2B Kolten Wong usually makes and didn’t probably forced Wainwright to throw a handful of extra pitches in the fifth and sixth innings. Wainwright left after throwing 111 pitches.

--RHP Justin Masterson is coming off his best start with St. Louis, as he blanked Miami for seven innings Wednesday night in a 5-2 win. Masterson gets the call Monday night when the Cardinals open a three-game series with Cincinnati in Busch Stadium. He has a successful past against the Reds, going 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA in five starts while a member of the Cleveland Indians.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday morning after eating the loss Saturday night when he gave up Jedd Gyorko’s grand slam in the seventh. Siegrist allowed 11 runs in eight innings since returning from the disabled list July 25, puffing his ERA to 6.11, and he struggled with his fastball command. The plan is for Siegrist to get straightened out in Memphis and return to the big club in September.

--RHP Carlos Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to give St. Louis a fresh arm for a taxed bullpen. Martinez made two starts at Triple-A after being sent down Aug. 1, going 1-0 in 10 1/3 innings and allowing just six hits. Martinez is 2-4 with a 4.74 ERA in 38 appearances (seven starts) this year for the Cardinals.

--LF Matt Holliday got the day off after taking a size-4 collar Saturday night, deepening his slump to 0-for-18 dating back to his fourth hit of the Aug. 11 game in Miami. Holliday’s average is down to .260, just as it appeared he was finding the groove which eluded him most of the year. It was only the fourth game he missed out of 123 this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s not happening. You know, he’s had some tough innings that he’s been able to get out of. It just might be a bit of a timing issue (with his delivery) and maybe some confidence. It was just one of those days that we had to get him some help.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, rejecting any notion that RHP Trevor Rosenthal will be removed from the closer role. Rosenthal got just one out and was charged with two runs Sunday, when Matheny brought in Seth Maness for the final two outs of the Cardinals’ 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is progressing nicely in his recovery. He played catch in the outfield Aug. 14 and also caught a bullpen session. He caught a bullpen session for the second straight day Aug. 15 and told the media that he hopes to grip a bat early the following week. Molina probably will be out until at least early September, probably mid-September.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He hadn’t started throwing as of Aug. 15 and was still feeling discomfort doing everyday chores. He must start a throwing program and complete a rehab assignment before returning to the majors.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha will undergo another MRI exam Aug. 18, which should determine if he can ramp up his throwing program.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Carlos Martinez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson