St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The consensus about Matt Adams is that he’s on this team for his power, and he can certainly launch prodigious homers when his stroke is grooving.

But Adams, even though his homer output of 12 in mid-August has disappointed some, has proven to be a much more well-rounded player than anyone would imagine. He’s defeated overshifts all year by poking numerous hits to left field, helping him stay in the top 10 in batting average.

The biggest surprise to some is his defense. While many out-of-town announcing teams routinely refer to him as a below-average fielder, some defensive metrics tell a much different story. In fact, one of them shows that Adams has saved more runs with his defense than any first baseman in the game.

Monday night was another example of how Adams affects the texture of a game. He doubled twice, once to the opposite field, and added a third hit in the 10th to set up Jhonny Peralta’s walkoff single.

He also made a nice pick of Kolten Wong’s short-hop throw to complete a fourth inning double play and a couple of long stretches to rescue off-target throws for outs.

“I don’t think he gets the respect around the league that he deserves,” manager Mike Matheny said of Adams. “He gets big hits, flashes power, makes great plays defensively ... he’s having a good all-around season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-8, 3.28 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 12-8, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson rolled through four innings and then made a mess of the fifth, giving up four runs and settling for a no-decision. Masterson said after the game that his arm started dragging behind him and he couldn’t make the adjustment to bring his delivery back in sync. It was a far cry from his previous start, a seven-inning shutout win in Miami Wednesday night.

--RHP John Lackey will face Cincinnati for only the second time in his 13-year MLB career Tuesday night. Lackey got a win on June 13, 2007 in the Great American Ballpark, allowing three runs over six innings in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s 6-3 decision. He gave up two runs, five hits and three walks in seven good innings of a no-decision Thursday night against San Diego.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) pitched his second bullpen session Monday since going on the DL June 22 and was very encouraged. Wacha could possibly start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end in two weeks with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push. In 15 starts before going on the shelf, Wacha was 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA.

--LF Matt Holliday (knee) was back in the lineup on Monday, batting in his normal No. 3 spot in the order. Holliday left Wednesday night’s 5-2 win in Miami in the seventh inning with his minor injury and some feel it might be disrupting him at the plate. But Holliday snapped an 0-for-18 skid with an RBI single in the third and started the winning rally in the 10th with a one-out single.

--1B Matt Adams appears to be back on track offensively after a brief slump last week. Adams went 3-for-5, doubling to get the scoring started in the first and adding a 10th-inning single that set up Jhonny Peralta’s game-winner. It was his ninth three-hit game of the year and stretched his hitting streak to six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw some tough, grinding at-bats by our guys. I’ve seen the same approach by our guys all year and it’s starting to pay off for them.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, after Monday’s 10th-inning win over the Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (knee) was back in the lineup on Aug. 18. Holliday left the Aug. 13 game with his minor injury.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18 and was very encouraged. Wacha could possibly start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is progressing nicely in his recovery. He played catch in the outfield Aug. 14 and also caught a bullpen session. He caught a bullpen session for the second straight day Aug. 15 and told the media that he hopes to grip a bat early the following week. Molina probably will be out until at least early September, probably mid-September.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He hadn’t started throwing as of Aug. 15 and was still feeling discomfort doing everyday chores. He must start a throwing program and complete a rehab assignment before returning to the majors.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Carlos Martinez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson