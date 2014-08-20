St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- One of the raps against St. Louis this year has been a lack of production off the bench. It entered Tuesday night’s game against Cincinnati with a .219 average from pinch-hitters, no homers and 15 RBIs.

Call it an outlier if you wish, or attribute it to the hide-the-women-and-children nature of the Reds’ bullpen these days, but the Cardinal reserves belied their seasonal output and keyed a come-from-behind 5-4 win.

In the sixth, Shane Robinson hit for pitcher John Lackey and stroked an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Prior to that at-bat, Robinson was a miserable 2-for-22 as a pinch-hitter.

Two innings later, A.J. Pierzynski batted for fellow catcher Tony Cruz and kept a rally alive with a two-out single to left-center, moving Jon Jay to third. Daniel Descalso followed with the team’s third pinch hit of the night, a game-tying double down the left-field line.

While Jay got the walk-off glory after being plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth, it wouldn’t have been possible except for St. Louis’ production in a pinch.

“Guys were ready off the bench,” manager Mike Matheny said.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-57

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 15-6, 2.06 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 13-8, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey pitched well, but had to settle for a no-decision when the St. Louis defense failed him in a two-run sixth, making two errors in three plays. Lackey allowed only four hits and a walk in six innings, but gave up four runs, two unearned. He did offer shocking help with the bat, stroking two singles and scoring the team’s first run.

--RHP Lance Lynn closes out the series with Cincinnati and the homestand when he starts Wednesday night. Lynn is coming off a 4-2 win Friday night over San Diego, allowing just a run on six hits in six innings. He has two wins against the Reds this year, although they’ve reached him for eight runs over 11 innings back in early April, and is 5-1 (4.59 ERA) in 11 career appearances against them.

--2B Mark Ellis (left oblique) went on the 15-day DL Tuesday. Ellis declined comment on how he was injured, but manager Mike Matheny said he thought it happened during batting practice on Monday as Ellis made a throw back to the infield. Ellis has started just four games since July 6 as Kolten Wong has taken over at second, and is hitting .192 in 167 at-bats with 12 RBIs.

--INF Greg Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take 2B Mark Ellis’ spot on the roster. Garcia was 2-for-10 in seven games in a two-week stint covering late April and the first part of May, recording a walkoff RBI when he was hit by a pitch on May 13 against the Chicago Cubs. He was hitting .275-8-40 for the Redbirds, beefing his average up to .367 in August.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back) made 15 throws from 90 feet on Tuesday, the first time he’s thrown since going on the DL Aug. 2. Motte was 0-0 (4.91 ERA) in 24 appearances and has allowed seven homers in 22 innings. Motte said he wasn’t sure if he would continue his rehab on an upcoming road trip to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, or do it in St. Louis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Terrific job by our guys of fighting back. Guys are coming through with big at-bats at big times.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals rallied to defeat the Reds Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Mark Ellis (left oblique) went on the 15-day DL Aug. 19. Ellis declined comment on how he was injured, but manager Mike Matheny said he thought it happened during batting practice on Aug. 18 as Ellis made a throw back to the infield.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He hadn’t started throwing as of Aug. 15 and was still feeling discomfort doing everyday chores. He made 15 throws from 90 feet on Aug. 19, the first time he’s thrown since going on the DL.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18 and was very encouraged. Wacha could possibly start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is progressing nicely in his recovery. He played catch in the outfield Aug. 14 and also caught a bullpen session. He caught a bullpen session for the second straight day Aug. 15 and told the media that he hopes to grip a bat early the following week. Molina probably will be out until at least early September, probably mid-September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Carlos Martinez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson