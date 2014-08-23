St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright gives himself less-than-glowing reviews, despite glittering numbers this season.

A 5-4 loser Friday night in Philadelphia, Wainwright was denied in his bid to become the major leagues’ first 16-game winner. He went six innings and allowed five runs (four earned), while striking out two and walking three, to fall to 15-8.

It was also his first loss in four career road starts against the Phillies, and left him 2-3 with a 5.33 ERA in five August outings. He said, however, that his problems date back much further.

“For a month and a half it’s been just frustrating baseball on my part,” he said. “I haven’t been able to make pitches like I want to. I’ve been talking myself blue in the face. Now I just have to go out and pitch.”

Presented with a 3-0 lead before he ever took the mound, he allowed a run in the bottom of the first and, after the Cards went up 4-1, four more in the third. That inning featured a hit by winning pitcher Kyle Kendrick and two walks on the part of Wainwright.

“The worst thing tonight was walking people,” he said. “It’s inexcusable and it put us in a bad spot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller 8-9, 4.25 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 6-7, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, Saturday against San Diego, in which he went six innings allowed four run on four hits. He struck out five and had a career-high six walks. He is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies, both coming this season.

--RHP Adam Wainwright was thwarted in his attempt to become the major leagues’ first 16-game-winner Friday night, when the Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory. Staked to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, Wainwright allowed four runs in the third and five overall (four earned), on six hits, while working six innings. He struck out two and walked three. Wainwright (15-8), 2-3 with a 5.33 ERA in August, also lost for the first time in four career starts in Citizens Bank Park.

--CF Jon Jay went 0-for-3 Friday against Philadelphia and saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end. He went 18-for-35 during the streak (.514). He is batting .314 on the road, .310 overall.

--3B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-4 Friday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to six games. He is 9-for-24 (.375) in that stretch. He also leads the team with 40 multi-hit games.

--LHP Sam Freeman struck out the side while working a scoreless inning in relief Friday against Philadelphia. He has not allowed an earned run over his last four appearances, a span of five innings in which he has allowed five hits while striking out nine and walking three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For a month and a half it’s been just frustrating baseball on my part,” he said. “I haven’t been able to make pitches like I want to. I’ve been talking myself blue in the face. Now I just have to go out and pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Mark Ellis (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He made 15 throws from 90 feet on Aug. 19, the first time he threw since going on the DL.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18 and was very encouraged. Wacha could possibly start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is progressing nicely in his recovery. He played catch in the outfield Aug. 14 and also caught a bullpen session. He caught a bullpen session for the second straight day Aug. 15. He took another step Aug. 20, taking light swings for the first time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Carlos Martinez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson