St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- With the 2014 MLB regular season only about a month from wrapping up, the pressure is starting to rise on those squads who are chasing after playoff spots.

The St. Louis Cardinals, last year’s World Series runner up, came into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with Philadelphia just a half-game behind Milwaukee for the NL Central Division lead, but fell back a game thanks to a 7-1 loss to the Phillies combined with a Brewers win over third-place Pittsburgh. They’re looking better in the wild-card race, with a three-game advantage over Atlanta; the Giants are currently one game ahead of the Braves for the second wild-card spot.

“I think we’re starting to sense that we’re starting to get close to September and it’s a push, and we can’t help but watch what goes on throughout the league,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

If the Cardinals are finally going to overtake the Brewers for the division title, they’re going to need some more help from the starters they’ve acquired for the stretch run, and one in particular. Justin Masterson, acquired from Cleveland right before the trade deadline, is 2-2 with a 7.43 ERA since being dealt to St. Louis after giving up five runs in just three innings of work against the Phillies on Sunday.

Without much of an opportunity to acquire more arms before the end of the year, there’s only one option left for Matheny and Masterson over the final few weeks.

“Just continuing to work, that’s it,” Matheny said. “There’s not another option, we’re not going to sit around and wait for it to fix itself. He’s a worker, he’s not happy with what he’s seeing here, he came into a good situation wanting to help us be better.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 12-8, 3.88 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-10, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson struggled mightily on Sunday against the Phillies, giving up five runs on six hits and two wild pitches in just three innings of a 7-1 loss to Philadelphia. That continues a rocky stretch for him since being acquired from the Indians a day before the trade deadline; in five starts with the Cardinals, he’s now 2-2 with a 7.43 ERA. Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny said they’ll continue to work with the new pitcher, adding “we’re not going to sit around and wait for it to fix itself.”

--RHP John Lackey, who gets the start at Pittsburgh on Monday, is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four starts since joining the Cardinals in a trade from Boston. For the season, he’s 12-8 with a 3.88 ERA. In his last start, Lackey went 6.0 innings against Cincinnati, giving up four runs (two earned), striking out seven and walking one while leaving without a decision.

--OF Jon Jay, whose 12-game hitting streak was broken on Friday, has picked right back up where he left off, with hits in each of the last two games, including a 1-for-3 performance on Sunday. He’s hitting 20-of-45 (.444) since August 9, and his .404 batting average in August leads the NL.

--LHP Nick Greenwood pitched three perfect innings of relief Sunday before he was hit for a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a 7-1 loss to Philadelphia. The rookie reliever finished with a line of 3 ? innings, two hits and two runs with two strikeouts, but most importantly helped his team out after starter Justin Masterson lasted only three innings of his own. “He was just incredible for three innings there,” Matheny said. “We had some guys who threw a lot of pitches yesterday, and (Greenwood) came in and didn’t give up anything there for a while.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we’re starting to sense that we’re starting to get close to September. Guys came in here, had a lot of life on the bench today, I didn’t feel like we were dragging. But we are at the end of August and this is a push time.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Mark Ellis (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He made 15 throws from 90 feet on Aug. 19, the first time he threw since going on the DL.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18 and was very encouraged. Wacha could possibly start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is progressing nicely in his recovery. He played catch in the outfield Aug. 14 and also caught a bullpen session. He caught a bullpen session for the second straight day Aug. 15. He took another step Aug. 20, taking light swings for the first time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Carlos Martinez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson