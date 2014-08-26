St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Yadier Molina might be back in the St. Louis Cardinals’ lineup by the end of week, much sooner than originally expected.

The star catcher is scheduled to report to Double-A Springfield on Tuesday to work out with the farm club. If all goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday night against Arkansas in a Texas League game.

When Molina tore ligaments in his right thumb July 9 and had surgery two days later, it was expected that he would be out until mid-September. Instead, his rehab has gone without a hitch, and he could return to the Cardinals as soon as Friday night when they open a four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

“I hate to put timetables on injuries, but if he is medically cleared, then it’s a possibility,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of getting Molina by the weekend. “We have to make sure he feels comfortable swinging a bat and throwing before that decision can be made.”

Molina is hitting .287 with seven home runs in 87 games this season. He was selected to his sixth consecutive All-Star Game, though he was unable to play because of the injury. He has also won six National League Gold Gloves in a row.

Veteran A.J. Pierzynski is doing the bulk of the catching with Molina sidelined. Signed by the Cardinals on July 26 after he was released 10 days earlier by the Boston Red Sox, Pierzynski is hitting .277 with one homer in 19 games with St. Louis.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 14-8, 2.78 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 7-4, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yadier Molina will report to Double-A Springfield on Tuesday to work out. If all goes well, he will start a rehab assignment Wednesday night by playing against Arkansas in a Texas League game. Molina has been on the disabled list since tearing ligament in his left thumb July 9 and undergoing surgery two days later. The Cardinals won’t rule out Molina being activated as soon as Friday night when they host the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series.

--RHP Michael Wacha will throw a 40-pitch simulated game over three innings Wednesday at Double-A Springfield. Wacha has been on the disabled list since June 18 due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. If his rehab continues to go smoothly, he could return to the rotation in mid-September.

--OF Shane Robinson was diagnosed with a subluxation of his left shoulder, which happened on awkward slide while being caught stealing second base in the ninth inning Monday during the Cardinals’ 3-2 win at Pittsburgh. He is scheduled to return to St. Louis on Tuesday for further examination. Robinson likely will be placed on the disabled list.

--1B Matt Adams wound up with a cut lip when 2B Kolten Wong collided with him as they unsuccessfully tried to catch a foul fly down the first base line in the fifth inning. Adams hit the railing in front of the box seats face-first but did not lose any teeth.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to give the Cardinals an extra relief pitcher after they used the bullpen for 11 innings in the previous two games at Philadelphia. Lyons was 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA in 14 starts with Louisville. He pitched in seven games, including four starts, for the Cardinals earlier this season, going 0-3 with a 5.46 ERA.

--INF Greg Garcia was optioned to Double-A Springfield to make room on the roster for the addition of LHP Tyler Lyons. The rookie hit .167 in nine games with the Cardinals.

--C A.J. Pierzynski got a day off with the Pirates starting LHP Francisco Liriano. The 37-year-old has started 17 of 27 games since being signed by the Cardinals on July 26, 10 days after he was released by Boston. He is hitting .277 with one homer in 19 games with St. Louis.

--RHP John Lackey improved to 2-1 in five starts with the Cardinals as he allowed one run in seven innings at Pittsburgh. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his starts since being acquired from Boston in a July 31 trade.

--CF Jon Jay, who did not start against a left-hander, continued his hot hitting with an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning that tied the game at 1-1. Jay is hitting .457 (21-for-46) in his past 16 games, raising his batting average to .312.

--RHP Lance Lynn (14-8, 2.73 ERA) starts Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. He is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his past three starts. Lynn is 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA against the Pirates in 13 career games, including 11 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just playing good baseball in all phases on the game. The pitching is giving a chance to win, we’re scoring runs on a pretty consistent basis, and the defense has been good. It’s really as simple as that. We’re just going out and trying to win games.” -- LF Matt Holliday, after the Cardinals’ 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) was injured Aug. 25 at Pittsburgh. He was expected to fly to St. Louis to be examined by team doctors Aug. 26. He likely will be placed on the disabled list.

--2B Mark Ellis (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He made 15 throws from 90 feet on Aug. 19, the first time he threw since going on the DL.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18. Wacha will throw a three-inning simulated game at Double-A Springfield on Aug. 27. He possibly could start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He caught bullpen sessions Aug. 14-15. He took light swings for the first time Aug. 20. He will report to Double-A Springfield on Aug. 26, work out that day, then possibly begin a rehab assignment Aug. 27.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson