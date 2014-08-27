St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Yadier Molina says he is ready for game action.

The Cardinals star catcher had a full workout Tuesday with Double-A Springfield while general manager John Mozeliak looked on. Molina has been on the disabled list since July 10, when he tore ligaments in his right thumb, an injury that required surgery.

Molina told The Springfield News-Leader that he intends to start a rehab assignment Wednesday night and catch five or six innings for Springfield against Arkansas in a Texas League game.

There had been some talk that Molina might be eased into game action by being the designated hitter. However, he said that wasn’t necessary.

Molina will wear a support on his injured hand.

“I‘m in really good shape,” Molina said. “I‘m happy with the way everything is going. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Molina is hitting .287 with seven home runs in 87 games this season and was selected to his sixth consecutive All-Star Game, though he was unable to play because of the injury. He has also won six National League Gold Gloves in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 15-8, 2.52 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 5-3, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Shane Robinson was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh with a subluxation of his left shoulder. The injury occurred in Monday night’s win over the Pirates, when Robinson slid awkwardly while being thrown out trying to steal second base in the ninth inning. He is hitting .150 in 47 games.

--OF Randal Grichuk was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to provide bench help with OF Shane Robinson on the disabled list and had an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning that tied the score 2-2. Grichuk hit .258 with 25 home runs in 108 games for Memphis. He played in 19 games with the Cardinals earlier in the season and batted .136 with one homer in 19 games.

--LHP Marco Gonzalez is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Memphis and start one of the games of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at St. Louis. Gonzalez has gone a combined 9-5 with a 2.43 in 21 minor league starts with Class A Palm Beach, Double-A Springfield and Memphis this season. He made three starts with the Cardinals earlier in the year and was 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA. Gonzalez was the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick in last year’s amateur draft from Gonzaga University.

--RHP Lance Lynn had a no-decision after winning his previous three starts as he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings. Lynn gave up just his fourth home run in his last 22 starts when Pirates 3B Josh Harrison connected leading off the fifth inning.

--LF Matt Holliday extended his hitting streak to eight games with an eighth-inning single. He has had exactly one hit in each game and is 8-for-32 (.250).

--RHP Adam Wainwright (15-8, 2.52) is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon at Pittsburgh. Wainwright has alternated wins and losses in his last eight starts, going 4-4 with a 4.41 ERA. He is 10-5 with a 4.18 ERA against the Pirates in 25 career games, including 21 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Reliever Seth Maness) made a couple of nice pitches, but then he left one up and in the middle of the plate, and that’s not going to turn out well.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 25. He was injured Aug. 25 at Pittsburgh.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He caught bullpen sessions Aug. 14-15. He took light swings for the first time Aug. 20. He reported to Double-A Springfield on Aug. 26 and worked out with the team. He will begin a rehab assignment Aug. 27 and is expected to play five or six innings in his first game.

--2B Mark Ellis (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He made 15 throws from 90 feet on Aug. 19, the first time he threw since going on the DL.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18. Wacha will throw a three-inning simulated game at Double-A Springfield on Aug. 27. He possibly could start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk