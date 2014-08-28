St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Since starting for the National League in the All-Star Game, Adam Wainwright hasn’t pitched like a star.

Wainwright’s second-half struggles continued Wednesday as he lost his second start in a 3-1 defeat to the Pirates at Pittsburgh. Wainwright (15-9) continued lost his second consecutive start and missed a chance to become the major leagues’ first 16-game winner.

In six innings, he gave up three runs and eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Wainwright fell to 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA in eight outings since the All-Star break. He was 12-4 with a 1.83 ERA in 19 first-half starts.

Wainwright has not won at PNC Park since 2010 and is 0-3 with three no-decisions in his six starts in Pittsburgh. However, he was encouraged with the way he felt while warming up and in the first inning when he set the Pirates down in order.

“I‘m just going to go out there and keep battling until I‘m back to where I want to be,” he said. “I know I‘m close. But I’ve been pitching like this for too long and I need to get back to being the pitcher I know I can be.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 5-1, 1.78 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-9, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Matt Holliday extended his hitting streak to nine games with a solo home run in the third inning. He is 11-for-36 (.306) during the streak.

--3B Matt Carpenter is hitless in his last 16 at-bats after going 0-for-3 with a walk. His career batting average at PNC Park is just .167 in 84 at-bats.

--RHP Shelby Miller (8-9, 4.26) will start Friday night at home against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series. Miller is 1-4 with a 5.03 ERA in his last 13 games, including 12 starts. He is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA against the Cubs in three career games, two of which have been starts.

--C Yadier Molina, who has been on the disabled list since July 10 with torn ligaments in his right thumb, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He caught bullpen sessions Aug. 14-15. He took light swings for the first time Aug. 20. He reported to Double-A Springfield on Aug. 26 and worked out with the team then began a rehab assignment Aug. 27.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25.

--2B Mark Ellis (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He made 15 throws from 90 feet on Aug. 19, the first time he threw since going on the DL.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18. Wacha will throw a three-inning simulated game at Double-A Springfield on Aug. 27. He possibly could start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

BULLPEN:

CATCHERS:

INFIELDERS:

OUTFIELDERS:

