St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- When catcher Yadier Molina was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday night and placed into the lineup, experts were scrambling to declare that St. Louis was now the team to beat in the National League Central.

But Molina’s return failed to wake up an offense that, after a promising stretch of games, has slipped back into snooze mode. A 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs was the team’s fourth in five games.

What’s more, the Cardinals have managed only nine runs in those games, losing four of them. They hit fewer homers than any NL team -- only 85 in 133 games -- and have scored just 498 runs, 17 fewer than the opposition.

That St. Louis is 71-62 through 133 games and still in contention for a wild-card spot, much less a division title, with a negative run differential is a stroke of fortune. Its Pythagorean record, one which is based solely on run differential, suggests it should be under .500.

While outliers can last an entire season, such as the 2012 Orioles’ amazing success in one-run games, it’s generally not the way to make a playoff run. However, it’s unlikely the Cardinals will suddenly change form in the last 29 games and become the offensive powerhouse they were last year.

Still, St. Louis is doing this the hard way. Even with its perennial All-Star backstop and team leader back in action.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-62

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cubs (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-4, 6.07 ERA; LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 4-1, 2.56 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 6-8, 5.88 ERA; LHP Marco Gonzales, 0-2, 7.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller pitched a good game, with the exception of two mistake pitches that wound up as solo homers and cost him a possible win Friday night. Miller worked seven innings, giving up only four hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts. He threw only 93 pitches, 62 for strikes, and mixed his pitches well. --RHP Justin Masterson gets the start Saturday in game one of a day-night doubleheader against Chicago. Masterson was drilled Sunday in a 7-1 loss at Philadelphia, allowing six hits and five runs in only three innings, and has pitched to a dreadful 7.43 ERA in five starts with St. Louis. Masterson is planning to work exclusively from the stretch in an effort to streamline his delivery.

--LHP Marco Gonzales will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to pitch the second game of the doubleheader Saturday night. Gonzales got three starts at midseason, going 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and struggling with fastball accuracy, especially the second time through an order. Since going down to Memphis, Gonzales is 4-1, 3.35 over eight starts.

--C Yadier Molina (right thumb) returned to the active roster Friday night and batted sixth, going 0-for-3 in his first game since suffering his injury July 9 against Pittsburgh. Molina missed 40 games with the injury, returning about two weeks earlier than doctors thought he would. In two rehab games at Double-A Springfield, Molina went 5-for-6 with three doubles, appearing to swing and throw freely.

--C Tony Cruz was optioned to Double-A Springfield when C Yadier Molina was activated from the disabled list. Cruz was batting .195 with 12 RBIs for the Cardinals.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder) underwent season-ending surgery on Thursday. Robinson was injured Monday night in the ninth inning of a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh as he slid into second base on a steal attempt. He jammed the shoulder on the slide and immediately doubled over in pain. Robinson batted .150 in 60 at-bats this season for the Cardinals with four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hate giving it up. It’s never fun, but I’ll finish strong.” -- RHP Pat Neshek, who allowed four runs on four hits in 2/3 of an inning Friday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He caught bullpen sessions Aug. 14-15. He took light swings for the first time Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Aug. 27. He was activated Aug. 29.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on Aug. 28.

--2B Mark Ellis (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He made 15 throws from 90 feet on Aug. 19, the first time he threw since going on the DL.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18. Wacha threw a simulated game Aug. 27. He will make a rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Aug. 31.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk