St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Daniel Descalso is a utility infielder in name only this year, lacking a role on a St. Louis Cardinals team with a set starting lineup at the three positions he plays.

With rookie Kolten Wong at second, Jhonny Peralta at shortstop and two-time All-Star Matt Carpenter at third, Descalso at times has gone weeks without starting. However, a perfect storm of 18 games in 17 days, the need for rest days and a clear slump by first baseman Matt Adams finally made the utility man an everyday man -- at least for now.

In the Cardinals’ 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, Descalso started at third and went 2-for-4. He became the first player in St. Louis history to start four consecutive games at four different infield spots, as well as the first major-leaguer to do it since the Texas Rangers’ Michael Young accomplished the feat two years ago.

Increased playing time is leading to increased hitting. Descalso is batting .421 since Aug. 9 and has a hit in 15 of the last 16 games he started, going 22-for-56 (.393) in those assignments and raising his season average to .243.

Manager Mike Matheny mentioned on several occasions this year how Descalso hasn’t received the playing time his versatility and skills merit. Circumstances made Descalso’s name a fixture in his lineups lately, though, at the season’s critical juncture.

“We’ve seen him do this before,” Matheny said of Descalso’s key contributions down the stretch. “I don’t know why anybody would be surprised.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-63

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-3, 3.51 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 15-9, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn faked his way through six innings Monday against Pittsburgh with some of his worst stuff of the season. Lynn gave up a spate of hard-hit balls early, but he threw four scoreless innings after putting St. Louis in a 3-0, second-inning hole. He escaped with a no-decision. In six innings, Lynn allowed eight hits and three runs, walking three and fanning three. He threw 114 pitches.

--RHP Adam Wainwright tries to get back on the winning track Tuesday night when he faces Pittsburgh for the fifth time this year. Wainwright is 1-2 with a 1.61 ERA in his first four starts against the Pirates, losing 3-1 on Wednesday for his second straight defeat. He hasn’t allowed a run in 15 innings during two home starts against Pittsburgh.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) threw 24 of 34 pitches for strikes in a successful two-inning rehab stint Sunday night for Double-A Springfield. Wacha allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout. St. Louis hasn’t decided if Wacha will make a second rehab start Friday night for Triple-A Memphis in the Pacific Coast League playoffs or if he will continue his rehab with the big club.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back tightness) worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, touching 92 mph with his fastball. It was Motte’s first outing since Aug. 1, when he pitched an inning against Milwaukee. The Cardinals aren’t sure of Motte’s next step. He could continue rehabbing with Triple-A Memphis, or he might come up to St. Louis.

--2B Mark Ellis (strained left oblique) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday, giving the team 26 active players for the game. Ellis was injured in mid-August while taking infield practice before a home game. He is enduring a tough first season with the Cardinals, hitting only .192 in 167 at-bats and knocking in just 10 runs.

--2B Kolten Wong, who left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning after falling on his neck and the back of his head while trying to make a catch, did not start Monday. However, he hit a two-run homer as a seventh-inning pinch hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No parades, but we’re happy. I‘m running out of ways to describe being down by five, being down by three runs against a good team and a good pitcher, and watching how we’re doing it. We’re going to keep the throttle down.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, when asked about owning first place in the National League Central. St. Louis took the top spot with a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (sore neck) left the Aug. 31 game. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He made 15 throws from 90 feet on Aug. 19, the first time he threw since going on the DL. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Springfield on Aug. 31. He might move his rehab to Triple-A Memphis before returning to the Cardinals.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18. Wacha threw a simulated game Aug. 27. He made his first rehab appearance for Double-A Springfield on Aug. 31. He might make another rehab start Sept. 5 for Triple-A Memphis.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk