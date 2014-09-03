St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Winning teams often get unexpected contributions. In Tuesday night’s 6-4 win over Pittsburgh, St. Louis received them up and down the lineup.

Right fielder Randal Grichuk enjoyed the first multiple-hit game of his career, going 3-for-4 and making a spectacular diving catch near the line in the fourth to deny Starling Marte a potential go-ahead extra-base hit.

Center fielder Peter Bourjos banged out a pair of hits and scored twice. His fourth-inning single snapped a 2-2 tie and helped the Cardinals take command for good as they tallied three in the inning.

Pitcher Adam Wainwright even helped out with the bat, tying his career high for RBIs in a game with three, the last two coming on a single immediately after Bourjos’ that eventually stood up as the difference.

It added up to a fourth straight St. Louis win and another game gained in the National League Central standings, assuring it of being in first place when it starts a four-game series Thursday night at stumbling Milwaukee.

“I think we’re getting ready to really take off,” Bourjos said. “With our pitching and our offense starting to get going, I don’t feel like we’re out of any game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-63

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 11-7, 3.45 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-9, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) will be recalled from his rehab assignment to start Thursday night’s series opener in Milwaukee. Wacha, who pitched two innings Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, will be on a pitch limit of 50 to 60.

--RHP Justin Masterson was moved to the bullpen due to the pending return of RHP Michael Wacha from the disabled list. In six starts with the Cardinals since he was acquired from the Cleveland Indians, Masterson is 2-3 with a 7.90 ERA.

--RHP Adam Wainwright gave up three homers in a game for the first time in four years, but emerged with his 16th win. Wainwright had improved command, walking only one in six-plus innings, and was able to induce 11 ground-ball outs. The difference was his bat, as he tied a career high with three RBIs, the last two coming on a fourth-inning single that eventually spelled the difference in a 6-4 victory.

--RHP Shelby Miller has had trouble against Pittsburgh in his two MLB seasons, but will get the start in Wednesday’s series finale. Miller is 2-2, 4.64 in four starts this year and 2-6, 4.98 in his career. He’s coming off a good outing Friday night, allowing only four hits and two runs over seven innings in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs. Miller has been throwing more sinkers lately.

--LHP Marco Gonzales was one of five players recalled from Double-A Springfield Tuesday. Gonzales earned his first major league win Saturday night in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, allowing just three hits and two runs over six solid innings with a walk and five strikeouts. He will probably follow RHP Michael Wacha to the mound Thursday night in Milwaukee.

--LHP Nick Greenwood returned to the big league club after a couple of days off following Saturday’s doubleheader. Greenwood has a pair of wins in relief and has worked 16 games, soaking up multiple innings in 11 of them and helping save the bullpen on a few occasions.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Double-A Springfield and will be used out of the bullpen. Lyons saved the bullpen in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader by pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings and fanning eight, the most by a Cardinals reliever since Mark Littell whiffed eight in a 1978 game against Los Angeles.

--C Tony Cruz was recalled from Double-A Springfield, giving St. Louis a third catcher and ensuring it more flexibility if it needs to pinch-run for starter Yadier Molina late in a game. Cruz has started a career-high 33 games this year, most of them when Molina missed 40 games in July and August with a torn thumb ligament.

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Motte pitched a scoreless eighth inning in a rehab appearance Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, touching 92 mph with his fastball and throwing 11 of his 12 pitches for strikes. He is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 24 games with St. Louis, allowing seven homers in 22 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were signs of a better breaking ball. He looked like he was more on time with his delivery. For us to able to come out there and win without him at his best, it’s a good night.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, of RHP Adam Wainwright, who gave up three homers in a game for the first time in four years, but emerged with his 16th win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18. Wacha threw a simulated game Aug. 27. He made his first rehab appearance for Double-A Springfield on Aug. 31. He will be activated to start Sept. 4 for the Cardinals, though he will be on a limited pitch count.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk