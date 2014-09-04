St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- With trade deadline acquisition Justin Masterson unable to command his sinker or throw at top velocity, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny had no choice but to send the right-hander to the bullpen for September.

Masterson’s spot in the rotation comes up Thursday night when the Cardinals open a critical, four-game, National League Central showdown series in Milwaukee against the scuffling Brewers. To fill the starting spot, Matheny is going with someone who hasn’t pitched in the majors since June 17.

Then again, Michael Wacha earned a lot of equity with Matheny and the organization for winning four October starts last year, beating Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw twice and being selected the Most Valuable Player of the National League Championship Series.

So Wacha, who threw 24 of 34 pitches for strikes during a two-inning rehab outing Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, will basically continue his rehab assignment in a pennant race. He will come off the disabled list to start Thursday against the Brewers. The plan is to limit him to 60 pitches and gradually increase him 10 or 15 pitches per start.

Wacha is returning from a stress reaction in his shoulder blade.

The decision to start him Thursday is made a bit easier in September with expanded rosters and plenty of fresh arms in the bullpen. Left-hander Marco Gonzales, whom some thought would get the start, is likely to piggyback with Wacha out of the bullpen.

Rehabbing under the pressure of a postseason push isn’t the ideal scenario, but neither is running a out starter with a 7.90 ERA in six appearances. Matheny had no choice but to demote Masterson, but rolling with a potentially rusty Wacha carries its share of risk.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-63

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 6-4, 3.01 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 4-2, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller enjoyed the best outing of his two-season career against a Pittsburgh team that previously pounded him for a 4.98 ERA and handed him six losses since the start of the 2013 season. Miller allowed just three hits and three walks in seven scoreless innings Wednesday, using more curves and sinkers to give the fastball-loving Pirates a different look. The Cardinals emerged with a 1-0 win, though Miller wasn’t involved in the decision. It was the first time St. Louis won a Miller start at home since June 14.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday night to make the start in the opener of an NL Central showdown at struggling Milwaukee. Wacha pitched two scoreless innings in a rehab start Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, and he will be on a 60-pitch limit against the Brewers. He pitched against Milwaukee on April 28, taking a no-decision in a game St. Louis lost 5-3 in 12 innings.

--2B Kolten Wong (neck) returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sunday, and he went 0-for-4. Wong was injured in the eighth inning of a 9-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday when he hit the back of his head and neck on the turf trying to catch a bloop single. Wong pinch-hit Monday and Tuesday night, cracking a two-run homer Monday to tie the game in the seventh inning.

--RHP Justin Masterson was demoted to the bullpen with RHP Michael Wacha’s return to the mound. A trade-deadline acquisition from Cleveland July 30, Masterson mostly stunk in his six starts for the Cardinals, going 2-3 with a 7.90 ERA. He simply hasn’t been able to command his sinker or throw it with the mid-90s velocity he enjoyed last year, when he made the American League All-Star team.

--CF Peter Bourjos may have won a starting job for the last month, and not just because his two-out single in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday won a big game. Bourjos has two hits in each of the last two games, and his defense makes St. Louis markedly better in preventing runs because Jon Jay can move over to right field, increasing range at two spots. As long as Bourjos can hit, he will be in the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been swinging the bat well and he’s had a real nice approach. Peter’s in a good place right now.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on CF Peter Bourjos, whose ninth-inning single gave the Cardinals a 1-0 win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (sore neck) did not start Sept. 1-2. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 3.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. Wacha pitched his second bullpen session Aug. 18. Wacha threw a simulated game Aug. 27. He made his first rehab appearance for Double-A Springfield on Aug. 31. He will be activated to start Sept. 4 for the Cardinals, though he will be on a limited pitch count.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25. He underwent season-ending surgery on Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk