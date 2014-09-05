St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With first baseman Matt Adams slumping and dealing with a sore left oblique, the St. Louis Cardinals added some insurance at the position Thursday by purchasing the contract of infielder Xavier Scruggs from Triple-A Memphis.

Scruggs, 26, put together an impressive offensive season with Memphis, batting .286 with 21 home runs and an .864 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 135 games but was especially impressive against left-handers, against whom he hit .350 this season.

Adams, meanwhile, was mired in a 6-for-48 (.125) slump over his past 14 games. He also has struggled against lefties all season, posting a .213 average.

After Adams tweaked the oblique Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, it was decided a bit of a break would do the third-year slugger some good.

“Clearly, when you have a series of this magnitude, having somebody who plays a position regularly like Scruggs does just seems to make natural sense,” Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said before St. Louis beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in the opener of a four-game set. “I always hate taking players from Memphis in the postseason, but at this stage, it just felt more important.”

During his current slump, Adams has struck out 14 times and has just one extra-base hit.

“It was about that time where it looked like he’d need a couple days, regardless of health,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s kind of fighting himself at the plate a little bit. Hopefully, it’s something that he can work on, too, clearing his mind and working on his swing thoughts as much as anything else.”

Scruggs made his major league debut Thursday and went 0-for-3.

RECORD: 77-63

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-1, 4.23 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 4-2, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday and made his first start since June 17. Wacha missed 68 games after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right shoulder. He worked three innings Thursday and held Milwaukee to a run on three hits with three strikeouts while throwing 50 pitches.

--OF Shane Robinson was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of RHP Michael Wacha. Robinson underwent season-ending left shoulder surgery last week.

--1B Matt Adams got the day off Thursday after tweaking his left oblique Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Manager Mike Matheny said the coaching and medical staff noticed Adams was suffering discomfort during Wednesday’s game but after examining him, they left him in. Adams is considered day-to-day for the foreseeable future. He is in a 6-for-48 (.125) slump over his past 14 games.

--INF Xavier Scruggs made his major league debut Thursday, hours after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis. Scruggs hit .286 with 21 home runs and a .864 OPS in 135 games with Memphis, and he was a .350 hitter against lefties. He started at first base Thursday and went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

--OF Jon Jay went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run Thursday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Jay posted a .382 average in August and is 10-for-26 (.385) during his current streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was just a great overall effort. We had guys picking each other up all night.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after St. Louis’ 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

