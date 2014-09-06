St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Peter Bourjos has seven hits in his last four games, but his defense has impressed Cardinals manager Mike Matheny to the point of leaving Bourjos in the starting lineup for the time being.

Bourjos made a game-saving catch Thursday night in the opener of a four-game NL Central showdown at Milwaukee, hauling in a Logan Schafer fly ball at the wall in center that saved two runs in the Cardinals’ 3-2 victory.

With Bourjos in center, Matheny moved Jon Jay to right and Jay also made two key plays to preserve the Cardinals’ sixth straight victory and lead in the division.

“It’s fun to be a part of an outfield like that where you can take hits away and you can change a game. I think we saw it last night,” Bourjos said. “You go out there and you try to make every play you can. It’s fun when you make those types of plays. It’s on the TV and everybody’s texting you, all your buddies. And obviously it was big time in the game to help the team win. That was the most exciting part of it -- not the catch, but the situation in the game.”

Acquired from the Angels over the winter, Bourjos has appeared in 101 games this season, with 59 starts including Friday, and has recorded eight defensive runs saved, to go along with a .240 average and 22 RBIs.

“How many runs did Peter essentially drive in yesterday by eliminating them?” Matheny said. “That play at the end is the game if he doesn’t make (it).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 14-8, 2.85 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 12-8, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jon Jay extended his hitting streak to eight games Friday, going 2-for-4. Jay has recorded two hits in each of his last four games and he’s batting 18-for-37 in his last 14 games.

--SS Jhonny Peralta snapped an 0-for-10 streak at the plate Friday with a two-out, solo home run off Milwaukee RHP Mike Fiers. Peralta leads the Cardinals with 19 home runs this season and is second on the team with 62 RBIs. It was Peralta’s first home run since Aug. 23.

--OF Peter Bourjos had two more hits Friday, extending his hitting streak to four games. Bourjos is 8-for-17 at the plate in his last five games but has been even more impressive on defense, leading manager Mike Matheny to continue starting the fifth-year outfielder.

--RHP John Lackey made his second start of the season against the Brewers and gave up six runs on nine hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings of work. Since joining the Cardinals in a deadline deal, Lackey is 2-2 with a 4.87 ERA in seven starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kind of a weird one tonight. Felt like I threw a lot better than the line score. I felt like I had good stuff. They got a couple big hits and then kind of had a little bad luck to start a couple of those innings. It happens.” -- RHP John Lackey, now 2-2 since joining the Cardinals in a deadline deal.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (sore left oblique) did not play Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. He is day-to-day.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk