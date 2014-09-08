St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- A sore back kept left fielder Matt Holliday out of the St. Louis Cardinals lineup Sunday afternoon.

Holliday had been bothered by tightness in his back throughout the first three games of the Cardinals’ four-game set at Miller Park and came out after eight innings Saturday when he had a hard time getting loose, so manager Mike Matheny opted to give Holliday a break.

“He woke up that way and said that since he’s been here, that’s kind of been the case,” Matheny said. “He’d loosen up throughout the day, but yesterday, it just kind of kept grabbing him. Some of his swings didn’t look quite right and at that point we got him out. We’re just going to have to keep an eye on it. It’s something that comes and goes at times.”

Holliday is batting .266 with 16 home runs and 81 RBIs. He’d hit safely in 13 of 14 games but has gone hitless in four of his last five.

“Days like this,” Matheny said, “when we realize that something needs to be done, even though the urgency of playing in a series like this, no matter what the other factors you put in it’s just the right thing to do.”

Holliday has appeared in 138 of St. Louis’ 143 games this season.

Jon Jay moved from right to left to cover for Holliday Sunday at Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-64

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 1-1, 6.61 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-8, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jhonny Peralta went 3-for-5 with a home run Sunday and surpassed the 1,500-hit mark for his career. Peralta came into the game batting .136 (3-for-22) in his first six September games, but had five in the Cardinals’ four-game series at Milwaukee, including two home runs.

--RHP Adam Wainwright threw his 20th career complete game and fourth of this season, going the distance Sunday in a 9-1 victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee. Wainwright has thrown five complete games against the Brewers in his career and improved to 11-7 with a 2.52 ERA in 29 career appearances against Milwaukee.

--LF Matt Holliday got the day off Sunday due to tightness in his mid-back. Manager Mike Matheny said the issue had been bothering Holliday since the Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee Wednesday night and was hoping a day of rest would do Holliday, who had gone hitless in four of his last five games, some good for the stretch run.

--OF Jon Jay snapped an 0-for-7 skid with a fourth-inning single off Milwaukee RHP Jimmy Nelson. With Matt Holliday out of the lineup due to back pain, Jay started in left field Sunday after spending the last few games in right, allowing Peter Bourjos to play center.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Even though we’re going one at a time, today was a big game. We wanted a big-game pitcher in there, and he’s (RHP Adam Wainwright) our guy. It was a great day. It was a great day for our club and a great day for him.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (sore left oblique) did not play Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. He started Sept. 7.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk