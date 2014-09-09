St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- First and foremost, Mike Matheny wants his latest round of minor league call-ups to contribute to the club. However, the St. Louis Cardinals manager understands, too, that there is a residual benefit to bringing up the youngsters in September.

”Contributions are first priority for us,“ Matheny said. ”After that, it’s also an acknowledgement of having a good year. Also the idea that they’ll experience this atmosphere.

On Monday, the Cardinals completed their September roster by purchasing the contracts of right-hander Sam Tuivailala and outfielder Tommy Pham from Triple-A Memphis, and recalling infielder Greg Garcia from Triple-A. The Cardinals waited until the Redbirds completed the Pacific Coast League playoffs before making the additions.

The Cardinals’ active roster stands at 36.

Pham and Tuivailala will be making their major league debuts, while Garcia is embarking on his third stint this season with the club. Tuivailala impressed Matheny during spring training, and not just with his velocity.

“Throwing 100 (mph) doesn’t hurt,” Matheny said. “Besides that, he’s learned to pitch, not just be a thrower, but learn to command his secondary pitches.”

Tuivailala struck out 97 in 60 innings this season, the most strikeouts of any minor league pitcher with 60 or fewer innings pitched. He will pitch for the Peoria Javelinas in the prospect-filled Arizona Fall League.

Pham, who converted from shortstop to outfield in 2007, is ranked by Baseball America as being one of the organization’s top defensive outfielders and top throwers. He hit .324 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs in 104 games at Memphis.

Garcia, who appeared in nine games for the Cardinals previously this season, hit .275 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs in 110 games at Triple-A.

“They’re going to get a taste of what a pennant chase is all about,” Matheny said. “That’s invaluable.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-64

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 5-5, 2.80 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 10-11, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Matt Holliday returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game with a sore back, and he went 2-for-5. Holliday has had issues with his back previously, but manager Mike Matheny said everything checked out fine for Monday’s series opener in Cincinnati. Holliday is 3-for-12 on the current road trip.

--INF Greg Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday for his third stint this season with the Cardinals. Garcia batted .275 with eight homers and 41 RBIs in 110 games at Triple-A.

--OF Tommy Pham had his contract purchased Monday from Triple-A Memphis. Pham, a 16th-round selection in the 2006 first-player draft, has no previous major league experience. He hit .324 with 20 stolen bases in 104 games for Memphis.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Monday. He has no prior major league experience. Manager Mike Matheny is impressed by the hard-thrower’s development. “Throwing 100 doesn’t hurt,” Matheny said. “Besides that, he’s learned to pitch, not just be a thrower, but learn to command his secondary pitches.” While pitching for three Cardinals farm teams this year, Tuivailala went 2-2 with five saves and a 3.18 ERA in 48 appearances. He struck out 97 and walked 27 in 60 innings.

--OF Rafael Ortega was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Monday. Ortega hit .246 with nine doubles, three triples, seven homers and 32 RBIs in 110 games combined in Double-A, Triple-A and rookie ball. Ortega was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers in January.

--C Audry Perez was designated for assignment St. Louis on Monday. Perez appeared in just three games for the Cardinals since being signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2008. He hit .292 with 12 doubles, six homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games at Triple-A Memphis this year.

--RHP Shelby Miller pitched seven scoreless innings Monday night, allowing only three hits with no walks and four strikeouts over 81 pitches. His recent resurgence can be attributed to better command of his curveball. “My mechanics are smoother,” said Miller, who recorded his 12th quality start and sixth scoreless appearance of the year. “I’ve never thrown this many curveballs before. I‘m using it more often. I‘m building confidence with that pitch. The more I throw it, the more I get a feel for it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looks like a different guy right now. It’s about using his other pitches. He was using breaking balls early in the count, behind in the count. He was attacking the bottom of the zone. It’s perfect timing.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Shelby Miller, who fired seven shutout innings Monday in the Cardinals’ 5-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham