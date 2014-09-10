St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Having a healthy and effective Michael Wacha back in the rotation would be like acquiring a top-flight starter just in time for the postseason stretch run. Despite his struggles in Tuesday night’s loss, Wacha could prove to be a valuable addition.

“It’s been a shot in the arm,” Matheny said. “He’s a top pitcher. He proved it last year. His location hasn’t been as sharp. But it’s going to get better and better every time out.”

Wacha, who went 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA last season in 15 appearances including nine starts, made his second start since being activated from the disabled list on Monday night. He missed 68 games with a stress reaction in his right shoulder.

On Monday, Wacha, who was on a 70-75-pitch limit, struggled to find his rhythm, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits including a home run over 70 pitches in a 9-5 loss at Cincinnati.

Wacha had allowed one earned run in 12 2/3 innings in two appearances this season against the Reds.

“He had some good signs,” Matheny said. “He had trouble locating his fastball today. If you can’t control the (strike) zone with your fastball and put it on both sides of the plate, you’re going to have a rough night.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 4.87 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-10, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Marco Gonzalez could be called upon to help support Michael Wacha while he builds his stamina since coming off the disabled list. Gonzalez pitched 2 1/3 innings on Thursday in relief of Wacha’s first start back and allowed one run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts. “He’s one of our best starters in the minor leagues and he’s up here for a purpose,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny of Gonzalez. He walked two and struck out one in an inning of work on Tuesday.

--RHP Michael Wacha made his second start since returning from the disabled list on Tuesday night and pitched four innings throwing 70 pitches. While the results weren’t good -- five earned runs on six hits and a homer -- it was another step in Wacha’s progression after missing 68 games with a stress reaction in his shoulder. Wacha threw three innings on Thursday in his first start back. It was the first time this season he’s allowed five earned runs.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala made his major league debut on Tuesday night and struck out Donald Lutz for his first career strikeout. The hard-throwing Tuivailala had a somewhat shaky debut, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk in 2/3 innings.

--INF Xavier Scruggs recorded his first career hit with a ninth-inning pinch-hit double that drove home a run. Scruggs entered the game 0-for-4 in his fledgling career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those days when you’re fighting just to stay in it.” -- Manager Mike Matheny.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham