St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who caught more than 1,200 games during his 13 big-league seasons, appreciates the efforts by Major League Baseball to clarify Rule 7.13 as it relates to home plate collisions. But, Matheny says questions remain.

“I will agree with what was said in the email that came out to us (on Tuesday), that the intent was to lessen the risk of injury,” said Matheny, speaking prior to Wednesday’s game against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. “The league has done a good job of that. They’re trying to make it clearer. It’s going to take a little time to see how it’s going to be enforced.”

ESPN.com reported that the letter instructed umpires not to call a runner safe if there is no evidence that the catcher has “hindered or impeded” the runner’s path to the plate. Common sense is to be implemented in those situations while maintaining safety of both players.

“The league is going to step up on some of the more blatant calls when a guy’s out by four steps,” Matheny said. “But we’ve seen some crazy things happen. It’s going to be continuing education.”

Matheny believes his catcher -- veteran Yadier Molina -- has adapted well to the new rule, and even dating to last postseason was implementing some aspects of it.

“Fortunately for us, Yadi’s has taken on to that better than we thought he would,” Matheny said. “I sent (the league) the video of him in the World Series. He gets down and gets the tag without giving up room. I can bring every catcher up in the organization and show them what Yadi’s doing.”

Everyone’s biggest fear, Matheny says, is for Rule 7.13 to adversely impact a postseason or World Series game, or even a September contest with playoff implications. But Tuesday’s memo indicates that league officials are intent on striking a balance between safety and integrity of the competition.

“It’s a step closer,” Matheny said.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist struck out both batters he faced in Tuesday night’s loss. “Everything looked on time and looked fluid,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who added that the lefty’s velocity looked good as well. Siegrist, who was recalled on Aug. 31, has held opponents scoreless in 21 of 34 appearances.

--RHP Sam Tuivailala impressed manager Mike Matheny during his major league debut on Tuesday. “I told him I was enjoying watching him pitch,” Matheny said. “The ball jumps out of his hand. Our catchers are going to get more comfortable with his hook. He has a good one.” He was charged with two earned runs allowed on Chris Heisey’s RBI hit which was nearly caught by Randal Grichuk. “Randal did everything he could to keep a zero up there,” said Matheny.

--SS Pete Kozma was the only player not used in Tuesday night’s 9-5 loss at Cincinnati. But Kozma was inserted into the starting lineup on Wednesday. “We don’t have any doubt about what he can do at shortstop position defensively, and he’s got a knack for making things happen (with the bat),” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “We’ve seen it, on a pennant winning team.”

--SS Jhonny Peralta was given a day off on Wednesday. It’s only the fourth game he’s missed this season. “He wants to finish strong,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “He’s answered the bell. That’s that next level for a veteran player to know when to shut down right now and be ready to go.” Peralta is batting .266 with 20 homers and 66 RBI in 142 games.

--RHP John Lackey had a short night on Tuesday. Lackey was ejected by home plate umpire Tom Hallion after he questioned the ball-three call on a 2-1 pitch to Brayan Pena. Lackey was gone after 42 pitches, having allowed two earned runs on four hits. It was Lackey’s fourth career ejection, first since 2009 while with Boston when he was tossed after just two pitches, one of which hit Texas’ Ian Kinsler in the first inning. “He’s a guy that lets his emotions fly out there,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “We’ve seen that basically every start. He was struggling to find it today. He was frustrated on a couple pitches, one borderline high, one borderline low. The umpire told him no more, and he gave him more.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was warned to stop arguing. He continued to argue, so I threw him out.” -- Plate umpire Tom Hallion after he threw Cardinals RHP John Lackey out in the third inning of a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

