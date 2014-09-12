St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- St. Louis Cardinals right hander John Lackey has a reputation for being a fierce competitor on the mound. But being ejected in the third inning of a game in September while in the thick of a pennant race was something the Cardinals simply couldn’t afford to have happen.

In the third inning Wednesday night, Lackey argued a ball-three call on a 2-1 pitch to Reds catcher Brayan Pena. Home plate umpire Tom Hallion said he warned Lackey to stop jawing and only ejected him after he continued to argue.

Lackey’s ejection resulted in three Cardinals relievers having to pitch the final six innings of a 4-2 loss to the Reds, which helped reduce St. Louis’ lead in the National League Central to 2.5 games over the second-place Pirates after Pittsburgh’s win and another St. Louis loss on Thursday.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said following Wednesday’s the game that Lackey brings his emotions into every start and that his teammates feed off that. Matheny doesn’t feel the need to discuss Wednesday’s incident further with the 12-year veteran.

“He’s been around a long time,” Matheny said. “I don’t think it’s a can‘t-teach-an-old-dog-new-tricks kind of thing, but we might need to make him understand that that’s not what we had in mind. It helps him create an edge. It depends on whether it’s being productive. If it translates into production, that’s the bottom line.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-67

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (Jorge De La Rosa, 13-10, 4.27 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 17-9, 2.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yadier Molina was given a day off Thursday. A.J. Pierzynski replaced him behind the plate. While the day off was for general rest, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says Molina’s injured thumb, which caused him to miss 40 games, is still bothersome. ”It’s still an issue,“ said Matheny. He’s still protecting it and doing things to strengthen it.” Molina is hitting .280 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 96 games.

--SS Jhonny Peralta, who was given a day off Wednesday, returned to the starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale in Cincinnati. It was only the fourth game he’s missed this season. Peralta is batting .266 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs in 142 games. Peralta went 0-for-3 in the Cardinals’ 1-0 loss at Cincinnati.

--RHP Lance Lynn was the hard-luck loser Thursday afternoon, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to Johnny Cueto and the Reds. Lynn retired 15 straight before a walk to second baseman Brandon Phillips opened the door for the only Reds run. Lynn has tossed six consecutive quality starts and has 21 total for the season. Thursday’s defeat was his first since July 29.

--3B Matt Carpenter collected his 150th hit of the season in the third inning Thursday. It was one of just three managed off Reds starter Johnny Cueto. Carpenter has hit safely in four of his past five games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t make the plays today. We had them made against us.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after a loss to the Reds on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

BULLPEN:

CATCHERS:

INFIELDERS:

OUTFIELDERS:

