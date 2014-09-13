St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Returning Michael Wacha to the starting rotation after one two-inning stint in a rehabilitation assignment earlier this month seemed rushed to some.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny may have confirmed that theory Friday when he announced that he was skipping Wacha’s turn Sunday against Colorado and starting rookie left-hander Marco Gonzales in the series finale.

Wacha lost 9-5 in Cincinnati on Tuesday night, giving up six runs in four-plus innings. Matheny said the team was concerned about Wacha’s fastball and his mechanics, and wouldn’t specify when or if the young right-hander would make his next start.

When the Cardinals brought Wacha back quickly, the plan was to up his pitch count gradually until he could get to 100 by season’s end, figuring that he could do his rehab stint on the big league level with extra pitchers around to back him up.

But rehabbing on the big league level, even with expanded rosters, is a roll of the dice. In a tight division race like the NL Central, there’s little room for error. If a pitcher doesn’t have the feel for his fastball, it can cost a team a game it can’t afford to lose.

Wacha’s four postseason wins last year earned him a lot of equity with Matheny and management. However, with this latest development, it might be time to wonder if he can have the same impact on this October.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 6-7, 5.21 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 9-9, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright got locked in after the third inning and that was it for Colorado. Wainwright retired the final 16 men he faced, throwing only 55 pitches in the process, and tied for the MLB lead with his 18th win. Wainwright hit the strike zone with 69 of his 96 pitches and could have finished the game, but closer Trevor Rosenthal hadn’t pitched since Saturday and needed an inning of work.

--RHP Shelby Miller is coming off a great outing Monday night in Cincinnati, where he worked seven-plus innings on only 82 pitches in beating the Reds 5-0. Miller gave up only three hits and didn’t walk a batter, fanning four, and has allowed just two runs over his last 21 innings. In his first appearance this year against Colorado, Miller gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings on June 24 before departing with back tightness.

--RHP Michael Wacha will have his start skipped Sunday because manager Mike Matheny said his mechanics and fastball don’t look right. Wacha was rocked for six runs over four-plus innings Tuesday night in a 9-5 loss at Cincinnati, his second start since returning from the 60-day DL Sept. 4. Matheny wouldn’t say when Wacha would start again.

--LHP Marco Gonzales will take RHP Michael Wacha’s turn in the rotation on Sunday. The rookie made his major league debut June 25 against the Rockies at Coors Field, pitching to a no-decision as St. Louis rallied for a 9-6 win. Gonzales pitched a scoreless innings in relief of Wacha on Tuesday night in Cincinnati and has won his last two decisions.

--LF Matt Holliday belted a 467-foot homer in the first, the second-longest homer in Busch Stadium III history. It was his 17th homer of the year and his first since Aug. 31. It also continued his career-long trend of pounding on Colorado, the team with which he started his big league career. Holliday is batting .395 with 10 homers and 33 RBI in 129 career at-bats against the Rockies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s fun when you catch one square like that. It’s one of the better ones I’ve hit.” -- Cardinals LF Matt Holliday, who belted a 467-foot homer in a win over Colorado on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham