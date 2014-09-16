St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- With a 3 1/2-game lead in the NL Central heading into the final two weeks of the season, the Cardinals know there is a good chance they will be making their fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

How their pitching staff is going to shape up for those games if they get there is still very much of an unanswered question.

Rookie left-hander Marco Gonzales made a strong case for being included on that roster on Sunday, getting the win over the Rockies in his fifth major league start. He allowed four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine and working around four walks.

Gonzales was starting in place of Michael Wacha, who the team decided to pull from the rotation after making two starts since coming off the DL -- where he spent more than two months this season because of a stress reaction.

With Wacha’s spot on the postseason roster in jeopardy, the Cardinals likely will go with a rotation of Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, Shelby Miller and John Lackey, although Lackey’s next start is being skipped this week as he deals with a “dead arm.”

Right-handers Trevor Rosenthal, Pat Neshek, Shelby Miller and Seth Maness are assured of being in the postseason bullpen, but the left-handed relievers are not as certain, with Randy Choate, Sam Freeman, Kevin Siegrist, Tyler Lyons and Gonzales all in the mix.

Also up in there are veterans Jason Motte and Justin Masterson, acquired from Cleveland in late July but pulled from the rotation after several ineffective starts.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-67

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 16-10, 3.75 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 15-9, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Marco Gonzales has come a long way in a year. Last September, he was back home in Colorado after making six starts in his first pro season, all in rookie ball or Class A, and could only dream about where he was Sunday, starting a game in the middle of a September pennant race. “It’s happened fast,” Gonzales said. “It’s awesome that it’s come true. I‘m very grateful for this opportunity for sure.” The 22-year-old Gonzales got the win, allowing one run and four hits while striking out nine in just 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP John Lackey will miss his next turn in the starting rotation while dealing with a “dead arm.” Lackey was ejected in the third inning for his last start Sept. 10 at Cincinnati for arguing balls and strikes but before that had complained that he could not get loose. “We’re going to need him and we want to get him right,” said manager Mike Matheny.

--SS Jhonny Peralta hit his 21st home run of the season, a two-run shot, on Sunday. He extended his own franchise record for most home runs in a season by a shortstop. The old mark had been 16.

--C Yadier Molina tied his season high with three hits, the first time he has done it since Aug. 30, as he regains the strength in his right thumb. He missed two months after having surgery to repair a torn ligament.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal took over the NL lead with his 44th save on Sunday, striking out the side in the ninth inning. Rosenthal is now three saves away from tying the Cardinals record for most saves in a season, 47, set by Lee Smith and later tied by Jason Isringhausen.

--RHP Lance Lynn will get the start in the Cardinals’ next game on Tuesday night against Milwaukee. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts against the Brewers this season. It will be his team-leading 31st start of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s happened fast. It’s awesome that it’s come true. I‘m very grateful for this opportunity for sure.” -- LHP Marco Gonzales, the Cardinals’ first pick in the June amateur draft last year who got the win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP John Lackey (“dead arm”) will miss his scheduled Sept. 16 start.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham