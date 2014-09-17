St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It seems simplistic, but there’s also an element of truth to the theory that the team which allows the most free bases will lose more than 80 percent of the time.

St. Louis has done a good job of limiting those gifts lately, which is why it’s surged into the National League Central lead in September. But the Cardinals were in a giving mood Tuesday night and a Milwaukee team needing every win it can get was only too happy to take advantage.

Closer Trevor Rosenthal walked the leadoff man in the ninth and the Brewers eventually cashed it in with a game-tying sacrifice fly. Then came the 12th, when Kevin Siegrist helped put Carlos Gomez at third with a lack of control and an inability to focus on Gomez once he reached base.

After drawing a full-count walk, Gomez easily stole second and then swiped third. That set the stage for Hector Gomez’s bloop single to provide Milwaukee with a 3-2 victory.

“Granted that he’s a good basestealer and he’s going to take his chances with just about anybody,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said, “the bigger issue is giving up a free base to start the inning.”

Giving up free bases on this night led to an aggravating loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 6-2, 1.84 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 18-9, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn pitched well enough to win but was denied a 16th victory when Trevor Rosenthal blew his sixth save in 50 chances. Lynn gave up five hits and a run in seven innings with a walk and five strikeouts. He got better as the game went along, retiring 10 of the last 11 men he faced, and lowered his ERA to 2.68. His ERA since July 1 is a miserly 1.84.

--RHP Adam Wainwright is back in the groove after a tough August and tries to continue his quest for 20 wins on Wednesday night. Wainwright cruised through eight innings in a 5-1 win Friday night against Colorado, retiring the last 16 men he faced. He went the distance on 100 pitches in Milwaukee Sept. 7, recording a 9-1 decision, and is 11-7 with a 2.43 ERA in 29 career outings (22 starts) against Milwaukee.

--RHP John Lackey, whose start Tuesday was skipped, threw a bullpen session before the game and will probably get the call Friday night when Cincinnati comes to town to start a weekend series. Lackey wasn’t happy about missing his turn, but also noted that he’d felt a “dead-arm” sensation of late. In eight starts for St. Louis, Lackey is 2-2, 5.05 and is allowing opponents to bat .309.

--3B Matt Carpenter’s leadoff single was his 40th first inning hit this year, giving him a .325 average when starting a game. He collected his 45th multi-hit game of the season and his 108th since the beginning of the 2013 season. Carpenter also scored his team-high 94th run.

--CF Peter Bourjos snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a fifth inning single, although he foolishly tried to stretch it into a double and was thrown out on a close play by RF Ryan Braun. Bourjos added a second hit in the eighth and raised his September batting average to .367.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d say that’s part of the story. I’d say we gave some free bases, too. That’s the rest of the story.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said of his team’s inability to add to its early lead in a loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP John Lackey (tired arm) missed his scheduled Sept. 16 start. He threw a bullpen session before the Sept. 16 game and will probably get the call Sept. 19.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham