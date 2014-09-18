St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright did what every ace aspires to do in the heat of a pennant race: Summon up his best stuff and command, resulting in a shutout of Milwaukee that kept St. Louis 2 1/2 games ahead of hard-charging Pittsburgh in the National League Central.

What Wainwright did Wednesday night is what the Cardinals are still holding out hope that John Lackey and Michael Wacha can provide in their playoff push.

Manager Mike Matheny confirmed that both will rejoin the rotation for this weekend’s series with visiting Cincinnati. Lackey starts Friday night’s series opener and Wacha gets the ball on Saturday evening.

Lackey wasn’t happy with having his turn skipped on Tuesday night, but also conceded that he hasn’t had his best stuff since joining the team July 31 after being traded by Boston. Lackey has allowed opponents to hit .309 in eight starts and is pitching to a 5.05 earned-run average.

Wacha had his turn skipped Sunday when Matheny decided mechanical issues were keeping the young righty from throwing his best fastball. Matheny clearly wants Wacha, who won four postseason games last October, to show enough that he can use him this October.

In short, St. Louis’ final home series is also a referendum of sorts for Lackey and Wacha in regards to their postseason status. Pitch well and their spots might be assured. Struggle, and their October might be spent in the bullpen instead of on the mound.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 12-9, 3.81 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 10-9, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright improved to 4-0 (1.69 ERA) in September with a seven-hit shutout, his second complete-game win this month against Milwaukee. Wainwright only allowed a runner into scoring position once, worming out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. He threw 77 of 102 pitches for strikes, even touching 95 mph on the radar gun in the ninth, a throwback to his younger days.

--RHP Shelby Miller has had Milwaukee’s number over the last couple of years and gets another chance to add to his sterling numbers against them Thursday night. He’s won both starts against the Brewers this year and is 5-0 (2.30 ERA) in seven career starts against them. Miller has allowed just one run in 20 innings during September, making a strong case for inclusion into the playoff rotation.

--RHP John Lackey was confirmed as the starter Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series with Cincinnati. Lackey hasn’t pitched well since coming over from Boston on July 31, going 2-2 in eight starts with a 5.05 ERA and allowing opponents to bat .309. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was ejected in the third inning at Cincinnati.

--RHP Michael Wacha will return to the rotation Saturday night against Cincinnati. Wacha’s turn was skipped Sunday because manager Mike Matheny didn’t like his mechanics or his fastball. Wacha gave up six runs, five earned, over four-plus innings in a Sept. 9 loss to the Reds, his second since returning from the 60-day DL Sept. 4.

--SS Jhonny Peralta’s run-scoring single in the seventh gave him 12 RBIs against Milwaukee this year, tied with Cincinnati’s Todd Frazier for the most by an opposing player this year. It also represents Peralta’s seventh season with at least 70 RBIs, but his first since 2011, when he knocked in 86 while playing for Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Adam’s having an exceptional season. Other than one inning, he was in complete control.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, of his ace Adam Wainwright, who improved to 4-0 in September with a seven-hit shutout, his second complete-game win this month against Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP John Lackey (tired arm) missed his scheduled Sept. 16 start. He threw a bullpen session before the Sept. 16 game, and he will start Sept. 19.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham