St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Holliday is known for his big bat, not his fleet feet. Yet for the second time in as many nights, the St. Louis Cardinals left fielder made a big play happen with his legs Thursday.

On Wednesday, Holliday lumbered home from first on a Matt Adams single and an error by Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez, barely beating Jonathan Lucroy’s swipe tag for the game’s first run. The Cardinals went on to win 2-0.

One night later, Holliday chopped Jonathan Broxton’s first pitch up the middle with two on and two outs in the eighth and St. Louis trailing Milwaukee 2-1. Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett fielded and threw as Holliday slid headfirst into first base.

Umpire Fieldin Culbreth called Holliday out, but it looked clear that Holliday beat the rap. It became obvious after replay that Holliday’s hand beat the ball to first baseman Mark Reynolds’ glove, and the call was reversed.

The play led to Adams’ game-tying walk, giving the Cardinals an opportunity to extend a game that they finally won 3-2 in 13 innings on an RBI single by backup catcher Tony Cruz. Without Holliday’s hustle, though, Adams and Cruz don’t get their chances to star.

“We picked it up pretty quickly that he was safe at first,” manager Mike Matheny said of Holliday’s bouncer. “This was a great night for the club.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-68

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-1, 6.00 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 13-9, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller left after six innings and 82 pitches with his team down 2-0 and his right ankle swollen after getting smoked by a liner off Ryan Braun’s bat in the sixth. Manager Mike Matheny said it was an easy decision to hook Miller since the team was trailing. Miller admitted he was bruised, but he hopes to make his next start Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs.

--RHP John Lackey will start Friday night against the Reds after being skipped in the rotation Tuesday due to a tired arm. Lackey last pitched Sept. 10 in Cincinnati, giving up four hits and two runs in two innings before being ejected in the third for arguing balls and strikes. Lackey hasn’t pitched well with St. Louis, allowing a .309 average and working to an ERA of 5.05 in eight starts.

--LF Matt Holliday collected two hits, hustling to beat out an infield single with a headfirst slide in the eighth inning that kept the inning alive. He also led off the 13th with a single. Holliday has 40 multi-hit games on the year.

--1B Matt Adams enjoyed just his second multi-hit game since Aug. 19, but he made a bigger contribution with his eye. His bases-loaded walk in the eighth tied the game, giving him just 24 walks on the year. Adams has two bases-loaded walks in his career, both in the Milwaukee series this week.

--RHP Carlos Martinez extended his scoreless streak to 14 2/3 innings, working out of jams in the 11th and 12th. Martinez left the bases loaded in the 11th by whiffing Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez, and he fanned RF Ryan Braun to conclude the 12th. Martinez has elbowed his way back into the bullpen mix and should be in the team’s postseason plans.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not about me. It’s about this team. Any way you can contribute at this time of the year, it’s huge.” -- C Tony Cruz, whose 13th-inning single lifted the Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shelby Miller (swollen right ankle) left his Sept. 18 start after getting hit by a line drive. He hopes to be ready for his scheduled Sept. 23 start.

--RHP John Lackey (tired arm) missed his scheduled Sept. 16 start. He threw a bullpen session before the Sept. 16 game, and he will start Sept. 19.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham