St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Wash your hands.

It is a reminder that a parent might give his or her kid after playing outside. However, the placards printed in the St. Louis clubhouse are also a grim reminder of a stomach bug that is ripping through the Cardinals at a most inopportune time.

During St. Louis’ 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday night, manager Mike Matheny estimated that “north of 10 players” were unavailable. The list included first baseman Matt Adams and third baseman Matt Carpenter, as well as several relief pitchers.

Matheny said it affected how he used his bullpen in the eighth inning, when he went with either struggling or little-used options. Left-hander Kevin Siegrist walked the first two hitters, and right-hander Sam Tuivailala, making his second big league appearance, yielded a game-clinching, three-run homer to Devin Mesoraco on his second pitch.

With six games left in the season, St. Louis leads the Pittsburgh Pirates by 2 1/2 games in the National League Central. However, that lead is no sure thing, given the Cardinals’ poor health and the fact that St. Louis will leave players behind for the start of a season-ending road trip Monday night when they meet the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals clinched a playoff spot earlier Sunday when the Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0, but St. Louis wants to avoid the NL wild-card game.

“We’ve got to try to get everyone healthy as soon as possible,” Cardinals infielder Daniel Descalso said. “I wish they weren’t sick, but things happen. Hopefully, we can get this disease out of the clubhouse soon.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 19-9, 2.45 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 8-12, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn didn’t pitch badly, but he fell 15-10 as the home run ball got him twice. Lynn allowed only four hits and three runs in six innings with two walks and nine strikeouts, but it was enough to get him beat on a night when St. Louis couldn’t stack enough hits together against Reds RHP Alfredo Simon. It was the 28th time in 32 starts that Lynn allowed three or fewer runs.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (19-9) will try to post his second career 20-win season when he pitches the opener a three-game series Monday night against the Cubs in Chicago. Wainwright blanked Milwaukee 2-0 Wednesday night on seven hits, his second complete-game win of the month. Wainwright is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in four starts against Chicago this year, including a 1-0 win on July 27 in which he worked seven scoreless innings.

--1B Matt Adams (stomach flu) sat out a second consecutive game, and his status for Monday’s series opener against the Cubs wasn’t known. Adams hasn’t played since Friday night, when he went 1-for-4. His 51 extra-base hits and 39 multi-hit games are good for third on the club.

--3B Matt Carpenter (stomach flu) sat out a second consecutive game Sunday. It was not known if he would be able to travel with the team to Chicago for Monday night’s game at Wrigley Field. Carpenter ranks third in the National League with 95 runs and leads the league in pitches per plate appearance at 4.37.

--RF Randal Grichuk got a start against a right-hander and collected an RBI double in the sixth, giving him four RBIs in the Cincinnati series. Grichuk is showing the power that allowed him to belt 28 homers this year, 25 at Triple-A Memphis. His swing is quicker and more direct to the ball than it was at times in his first stint with the team this spring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice to know that we’ll play baseball past 162 games. Now we have to take care of business and win the division.” -- INF Daniel Descalso, on the Cardinals clinching a playoff spot Sunday before their 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (stomach flu) didn’t play Sept. 20-21. His status for Sept. 22 was uncertain.

--3B Matt Carpenter (stomach flu) didn’t play Sept. 20-21. His status for Sept. 22 was uncertain.

--RHP Shelby Miller (bruised right shin) was hurt Sept. 18. He expects to make his scheduled Sept. 23 start.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham