St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH
CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals right hander Adam Wainwright became the major league’s second 20-game winner of the season Monday and left some admiring opponents in his wake.
“He’s one of the best,” Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He had his curveball working very, very well today.”
Wainwright (20-9) tossed seven shutout innings as the National League Central-leading Cardinals beat the Cubs 8-0 in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
“It’s a notch on the belt for sure, a tremendous honor,” Wainwright said. “I didn’t maybe have the juice like I had the last time on my heater, but my off-speed was very sharp today, and I was locating most of the time. You find different ways to win depending on the day and who you’re facing.”
Wainwright, whose only other 20-win season was 2010, scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked one.
“He was as good as he’s been here in the last several starts,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “You look over the last five years and I think he went 19, 20, 14, 19, 20 (wins). Wow. I hope he realizes how special that is. He’s in a very elite group.”
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw earned his 20th victory Friday, also at Wrigley Field.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 20-9 3.68 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 7-2, 2.28 ERA)
--RHP Adam Wainwright became the major league’s second 20-game winner this season as he scattered three hits and struck out eight in seven innings Monday in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over the Cubs. “I didn’t maybe have the juice like I had the last time on my heater, but my off-speed was very sharp today and I was locating most of the time,” he said. “You find different ways to win depending on the day and who you’re facing.” Wainwright also collected his 20th win at Wrigley Field the only other time he hit that milestone, in 2010.
--3B Matt Carpenter drew his 92nd walk of the season, good for second in the National League. He finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run in his return to the lineup after missing two games with the flu. The double was his first in his past 10 games.
--1B Matt Adams, back in the lineup after missing two games with the flu, went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. He leads the Cardinals with 35 RBIs in road games. St. Louis is 9-0 when Adams has two or more RBIs in a road contest.
--CF Jon Jay went 2-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs. It was the third time this season he drove in three runs. He has back-to-back multi-hit games.
--RHP Shelby Miller (10-9, 3.68 ERA) makes his 31st start of the season Tuesday, equaling his single-season high from last year. It will be his third start against the Cubs. He is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA against Chicago. Miller is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in four September starts. He was hit on the shin by a grounder in his last start, Sept. 19, and he left after six innings.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a big win for our team. (Second-place) Pittsburgh is playing such good baseball right now that we’ve got to take every game so serious.” -- RHP Adam Wainwright, after earning his 20th win Monday in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT
--1B Matt Adams (stomach flu) didn’t play Sept. 20-21. He returned to action Sept. 22.
--3B Matt Carpenter (stomach flu) didn’t play Sept. 20-21. He returned to action Sept. 22.
--RHP Shelby Miller (bruised right shin) was hurt Sept. 18. He will make his next scheduled start Sept. 23.
--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.
--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.
RHP Adam Wainwright
RHP Lance Lynn
RHP Shelby Miller
RHP John Lackey
RHP Michael Wacha
RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)
LHP Randy Choate
RHP Seth Maness
RHP Pat Neshek
LHP Sam Freeman
RHP Carlos Martinez
LHP Kevin Siegrist
RHP Jason Motte
LHP Tyler Lyons
LHP Nick Greenwood
LHP Marco Gonzales
RHP Sam Tuivailala
RHP Justin Masterson
A.J. Pierzynski
Yadier Molina
Tony Cruz
1B Matt Adams
2B Kolten Wong
SS Jhonny Peralta
3B Matt Carpenter
INF Daniel Descalso
INF Pete Kozma
INF Mark Ellis
INF Xavier Scruggs
INF Greg Garcia
LF Matt Holliday
CF Peter Bourjos
RF Jon Jay
OF Oscar Taveras
OF Randal Grichuk
OF Tommy Pham