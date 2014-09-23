St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals right hander Adam Wainwright became the major league’s second 20-game winner of the season Monday and left some admiring opponents in his wake.

“He’s one of the best,” Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He had his curveball working very, very well today.”

Wainwright (20-9) tossed seven shutout innings as the National League Central-leading Cardinals beat the Cubs 8-0 in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

“It’s a notch on the belt for sure, a tremendous honor,” Wainwright said. “I didn’t maybe have the juice like I had the last time on my heater, but my off-speed was very sharp today, and I was locating most of the time. You find different ways to win depending on the day and who you’re facing.”

Wainwright, whose only other 20-win season was 2010, scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked one.

“He was as good as he’s been here in the last several starts,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “You look over the last five years and I think he went 19, 20, 14, 19, 20 (wins). Wow. I hope he realizes how special that is. He’s in a very elite group.”

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw earned his 20th victory Friday, also at Wrigley Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 20-9 3.68 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 7-2, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright became the major league’s second 20-game winner this season as he scattered three hits and struck out eight in seven innings Monday in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over the Cubs. “I didn’t maybe have the juice like I had the last time on my heater, but my off-speed was very sharp today and I was locating most of the time,” he said. “You find different ways to win depending on the day and who you’re facing.” Wainwright also collected his 20th win at Wrigley Field the only other time he hit that milestone, in 2010.

--3B Matt Carpenter drew his 92nd walk of the season, good for second in the National League. He finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run in his return to the lineup after missing two games with the flu. The double was his first in his past 10 games.

--1B Matt Adams, back in the lineup after missing two games with the flu, went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. He leads the Cardinals with 35 RBIs in road games. St. Louis is 9-0 when Adams has two or more RBIs in a road contest.

--CF Jon Jay went 2-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs. It was the third time this season he drove in three runs. He has back-to-back multi-hit games.

--RHP Shelby Miller (10-9, 3.68 ERA) makes his 31st start of the season Tuesday, equaling his single-season high from last year. It will be his third start against the Cubs. He is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA against Chicago. Miller is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in four September starts. He was hit on the shin by a grounder in his last start, Sept. 19, and he left after six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a big win for our team. (Second-place) Pittsburgh is playing such good baseball right now that we’ve got to take every game so serious.” -- RHP Adam Wainwright, after earning his 20th win Monday in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (stomach flu) didn’t play Sept. 20-21. He returned to action Sept. 22.

--3B Matt Carpenter (stomach flu) didn’t play Sept. 20-21. He returned to action Sept. 22.

--RHP Shelby Miller (bruised right shin) was hurt Sept. 18. He will make his next scheduled start Sept. 23.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham