St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t yet sure where they’ll fit in for postseason play.

But the most important thing is that they’re in. And manager Mike Matheny said this year’s run to the playoffs has been more challenging than in past seasons.

The Cardinals flirted with first through much of the season, including two days tied for the lead in July. But it wasn’t until the last day of August when they launched a run of nine wins in 10 games and moved atop the division for keeps.

”I’d say it has been maybe as challenging, if not more so than any other year we’ve had,“ Matheny said. ”When you have challenges and you see guys rise to the occasion, there’s something to be said about that does make special memories.

“We have a long way to go. But to even clinch a spot -- regardless of what it is -- the character of these guys is something we don’t take lightly.”

The Cardinals saw their lead over second-place Pittsburgh slip to 1 1/2 games with four to play after Tuesday’s 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Cubs.

“We’re just keeping the pedal down and watching how it plays out,” Matheny said. “I‘m picturing that it’s going to be tight, we’ve just got to keep playing and let the other stuff take care of itself.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 3-2, 4.50 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 9-5, 2.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller had no decision in his third start of the season against the Cubs on Tuesday. He gave up three runs on five hits while walking a pair and striking out a season-high eight in 4 1/3 innings. He entered the game with a 1.50 ERA over his last five starts.

--SS Jhonny Peralta owns the Cardinals’ all-time home-run record at shortstop (22) and his 56 extra-base hits are third on the all-time team leader board. He collected his 1,000th career hit on Sept. 6 at Milwaukee. Peralta is tied for eighth in the National League with 31 two-out RBIs.

--RF Randal Grichuk is batting .253 in 42 games but has been particularly effective against left-handed pitchers since returning to the Cardinals on Aug. 26, going 10-for-28 in a recent run. The rookie outfielder was back in the lineup on Tuesday, this time against RHP Kyle Hendricks. He doubled off the left-field wall in the third inning and went 1-for-2 on the night. “Yesterday, he sparked an offense, he’s making great defensive plays,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “At what point do you not continue to give him an opportunity.”

--3B Matt Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a run scored, double and home run on Tuesday. He extended a hitting streak to six games with a two-run homer in the sixth. Holliday has four home runs and 12 RBIs in his last four games against Chicago and is a career .310 hitter against the Cubs.

--RHP John Lackey (14-9, 3.86 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season and ninth with the Cardinals in Wednesday’s series finale. Lackey is 3-2 with a 4.50 ERA since joining St. Louis in late July in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. In his last outing last Friday, he pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on six hits with five strikeouts in a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That team’s not going to give up, but then again neither are we. We know what we’re capable of and we’ll take it day by day and try to win each game.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, after the Cardinals’ division lead was trimmed to 1 1/2 games with the Pirates’ win over Atlanta Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shelby Miller (bruised right shin) was hurt Sept. 18. He made his next scheduled start Sept. 23.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham