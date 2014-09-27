St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- St. Louis posted its 28th comeback victory Friday, although this one had a reverse feel after the Cardinals failed to hold a four-run lead in the seventh inning before taking a 7-6 victory over Arizona in 10 innings.

The Cardinals gave up a run in the seventh before dependable right-hander Pat Neshek was touched for three runs in the eighth to tie the game at 6.

“In those situations, you see what teams are made of,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said.

Left-hander Marco Gonzalez (4-2) struck out Arizona rookie infielder Nick Ahmed with back-to-back changeups to leave runners on first and second base in the last of the ninth inning, and shortstop Jhonny Peralta kept the Cardinals one game ahead of Pittsburgh in the NL Central with an RBI single in the 10th inning.

“I was blown away by Marco’s composure right there,” Matheny said. “To pitch out of that spot, throw some real big changeups in a tough count.”

Arizona took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Cardinals recovered.

“We grinded the whole game,” Gonzalez said. “Had some ups and downs, but stayed in as a team. When you pull one out like that, it gives you confidence and hopefully some momentum. It’s huge for us, especially after dropping two to the Cubs.”

Gonzalez was heated up in the bullpen and ready to go into the game three different times, he said, as Cardinals manager Mike Matheny watched starter Michael Wacha struggle early.

“It’s tough when you are called so early and actually come into the game so late, but I‘m glad to stay with it,” said Gonzalez, who said he threw the equivalent of three innings in the bullpen before entering the game.

Neshek was victimized by hits that found holes. The D-backs strung four one-out singles together to score two runs in the eighth inning, shortstop Didi Gregorius looping a single to center field after an infield single by Miguel Montero and flared singles by Jake Lamb and Ahmed. The only hard-hit ball, a two-out double by Ender Inciarte, bounced into the stands to score one run instead of two and keep the game tied at 6.

“It seemed like every ball was out of their reach,” said Neshek, who has given up nine of his 14 earned runs this season in his last 12 appearances.

“That’s the game of baseball. It drives you crazy. That makes me so happy. The guys picked me up. That was such a big game to win.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 15-10, 2.73 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 8-12, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jhonny Peralta got the game-winning single in the 10th inning of a 7-6 victory at Arizona on a sinking fastball on the inner half from Arizona RHP Evan Marshall. “He threw me the pitch I was looking for,” said Peralta, who lined a single into center field to score pinch-runner Daniel Descalso. Peralta had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double to the base of the center field in a three-run sixth inning.

--RHP Michael Wacha, in his fourth start since returning from a two-month stay on the disabled list because of a stress reaction in his right shoulder, gave up two runs and five hits in five-plus innings. He gave up two runs, two hits and two walks in the first inning and pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the second inning before retiring 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. “He got much better as he went,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “I thought he threw the ball extremely well at the end. We started seeing the depth of the fastball on a downhill plane.”

--CF Jon Jay was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI single in his return to the lineup Friday after leaving the team in Chicago for an undisclosed “personal matter.” His RBI single in the seventh inning capped a two-run inning for a 6-2 lead.

--RHP Pat Neshek has given up nine of his 14 earned runs this season in his last 12 outings, giving up three when he was unable to hold a 6-3 lead in the eighth inning of a 7-6, 10-inning victory at Arizona on Friday. Four of the D-backs’ five hits in the eighth were of the found-a-hole variety. “It seemed like every ball was out of their reach,” Neshek said. “That’s the game of baseball. It drives you crazy. That makes me so happy. The guys picked me up. That was such a big game to win.” Neshek has given up runs in back-to-back games for the first time since June 29 and July 13 of 2013.

--LHP Randy Choate retired both batters he faced in his 600th career appearance Friday. He ranks sixth among active left-handers behind Jeremy Affeldt, Javier Lopez, Matt Thornton, Joe Beimel and Scott Downs. Choate has appeared in 60 or more games in three consecutive seasons, a career first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If they are not nuts by now, they haven’t been watching close. That was a roller coaster.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, whose team won its 28th comeback victory in a 6-5, 10-inning decision at Arizona on Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Tyler Lyons

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Marco Gonzales

RHP Sam Tuivailala

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

INF Mark Ellis

INF Xavier Scruggs

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk

OF Tommy Pham