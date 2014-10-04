St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- A year ago, Michael Wacha was an unhittable X-factor for the St. Louis Cardinals.

They sent the rookie right-hander up against Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw twice in the National League Championship Series.

Wacha held the Dodgers scoreless through 13 2/3 innings over those two starts, outpitching Kershaw both times and winning the NLCS MVP award.

This time around, Wacha has been relegated to the Cardinals’ bullpen for their NL Division Series rematch with the Dodgers. After missing two months with a shoulder injury, Wacha had a 5.40 ERA in four September starts. He will be in an undefined long relief role against the Dodgers.

”(Carlos) Martinez is right right now,“ Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. ”Seth (Maness) has been great. (Randy) Choate has been doing his thing. And then we have (Pat) Neshek and (Trevor) Rosenthal. Why would you take a piece of that out to replace?

“We’re just going to have to wait and see.”

The Cardinals also opted to carry Marco Gonzalez in their bullpen. But Matheny said the Cardinals have confidence that Wacha can adjust to a relief role if called upon.

“He’s confident that he’s going to get ready quick and just be a typical reliever,” Matheny said of Wacha. “I don’t doubt that at all. He’s not a high-maintenance guy in general where it‘s, ‘I’ve got to play long toss, I have to do this, I have to do that, I have to get stretched.’ That’s never been the kind of guy he is. If he was, he probably wouldn’t have been a good fit to make this transition.”

Wacha did make six relief appearances for the Cardinals after being promoted to the big leagues in 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League Central

NEXT: National League Division Series, Game 2, Saturday-- Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 15-10, 2.74 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 17-8, 2.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Matt Carpenter sparked the Cardinals in Friday’s win, going 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs. Carpenter’s bases-clearing double in the seventh inning gave the Cardinals the lead for good. “We were able to come back and find a way to win,” said Carpenter, who also homered off Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.

--RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t pitch well, but he and Cardinals still came away with a stunning 10-9 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. “I couldn’t be prouder to be a St. Louis Cardinal,” said Wainwright, who was in the locker room when St. Louis came back from a five-run deficit after lasting just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and a walk. “It was unbelievable.”

--LF Matt Holliday’s three-homer capped an eight-run rally in the seventh inning in Friday’s 10-9 win over the Dodgers. Holliday went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Holliday’s hitting helped the Cardinals rally from a five-run deficit and possibly swing the momentum of the series in a big way in his club’s favor. “Baseball’s a crazy game and we were able to come back,” said Holliday, who tied Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Cabrera for the seventh-most postseason homers among active players with 13.

--OF Randal Grichuk put St. Louis on the board in the first inning of Friday’s Game 1 win over the Dodgers in the NLDS. Grichuk tagged Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for a solo home run that gave the Cardinals a brief lead. Grichuk was traded to St. Louis with OF Peter Bourjos during the offseason from the Los Angeles Angels for 3B David Freese and RHP Fernando Salas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I couldn’t be prouder to be a St. Louis Cardinal. It was unbelievable.” -- St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright, who was in the locker room when St. Louis came back from a five-run deficit after lasting just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and a walk in a win over the Dodgers in the NLDS on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Michael Wacha

LHP Marco Gonzales

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk