St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- John Lackey is no stranger to the postseason stage.

In 2002, he became the first rookie since 1909 to start and win a World Series Game 7 when he took the ball in the decisive game against the San Francisco Giants.

He has been a postseason regular since then, making 19 appearances in all and pitching 104 October innings during a career that included a second World Series clincher. Lackey was the starter and winner for the Boston Red Sox when they closed out the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6 in last year’s World Series.

Now, Lackey is a member of the Cardinals, and he will start against the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday.

“I didn’t bring it up and they didn’t either,” Lackey said of waving his World Series ring in the faces of his new teammates when he joined the Cardinals in July. “We’re trying to do it together this year.”

Lackey was acquired from the Red Sox at the trade deadline in exchange for outfielder/first baseman Allen Craig and right-hander Joe Kelly. He made 10 starts for the Cardinals, going an unimpressive 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA.

Even so, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said the 35-year-old veteran was a valuable addition to the pitching staff.

”We were very happy to bring him onto our club,“ Matheny said. ”We had a real good idea what we were going to get -- a veteran presence, a guy who knows what he’s doing, knows how to go about and use his stuff and just another starter to be in a leadership role and a voice for the rest of our staff.

“And he’s been all of the above. He’s come out and pitched well. He’s competed and kept us in games, and he’s a gamer. He’s a competitor. He’s a guy that we like to watch compete, especially on this kind of stage.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League Central

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Dodgers-Cardinals tied 1-1.

NEXT: NLDS, Game 3, Monday -- Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 14-7, 3.38 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 3-3, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn allowed two runs on seven hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks (one intentional), in six innings in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. He threw 114 pitches (73 strikes). “I thought Lance did a nice job of keeping us in that game,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said.

--3B Matt Carpenter continues to give the Dodgers trouble with his offense. Carpenter delivered a tying two-run home run off J.P. Howell with no outs in the eighth inning in Saturday’s setback to Los Angeles. Carpenter, who went 2-for-3 and also had a double, has six RBIs in two games in the series.

--RHP Pat Neshek, who was an All-Star this season, gave up Matt Kemp’s go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of St. Louis 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night. Neshek appeared in his fifth postseason game and allowed his second run in 3 1/3 innings.

--INF Kolten Wong ended RHP Zack Greinke’s no-hitter in the fifth inning Saturday night, doubling for his second career postseason hit. Wong also committed a gaffe in the third inning, leading to a Los Angeles run, when he tagged Greinke with an empty glove (the ball was in his right hand) on a groundout by 2B Dee Gordon. Greinke eventually scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Lance (Lynn) did a nice job of keeping us in that game and obviously (Zack) Greinke was throwing the ball well. (Greinke) had sharp stuff today. He had an above-average breaking ball, slider chasing off the plate.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after his team’s loss in Game 2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Michael Wacha

LHP Marco Gonzales

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Randal Grichuk