St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Shelby Miller was like a redshirt freshman last postseason.

Except for a meaningless inning at the end of a 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 2 of the NL Division Series, the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander sat and watched through 17 postseason games, a 15-game winner without a role for a World Series team.

Many wondered if Miller would even make the postseason roster as this season rolled into September, but he saved his best pitching for the final month. It earned him a Game 4 start Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a chance to pitch the Cardinals into the NL Championship Series.

“To be a part of it this year, to be a part of the rotation is exciting, obviously,” Miller said Monday before the Cardinals beat the Dodgers 3-1 in Game 3. “I think we all know that I‘m a guy that’s going to go out there and lay everything on the line.”

Manager Mike Matheny said that Miller evolved during September, when he went 2-0 with a 1.48 ERA in five starts. Instead of rearing back and throwing his 94 mph four-seam fastball, Miller mixed in more sinkers, cutters and curves to become a more efficient hurler.

“He’s using his off-speed pitches in tough counts,” Matheny said. “He’s got a curveball he never had before. He’s putting movement on his fastball he’s never had before. He’s learning to be more efficient by being in the bottom of the zone. He’s just got more weapons.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League Central

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals lead Dodgers 2-1

NEXT: NLDS, Game 4, Tuesday -- Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 21-3, 1.77 ERA regular season; 0-1, 10.80 ERA postseason) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 10-9, 3.74 ERA regular season; first appearance of postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey did what he does in the postseason -- deliver a quality start and pick up the win. Lackey went seven strong innings, tying his career postseason high with eight strikeouts. He got a lot of mileage out of his slider, recording multiple whiffs with it, and also bumped his fastball up to 94 mph. Lackey’s 111 career postseason innings are the most among active pitchers. He passed New York Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (107 1/3 postseason innings) on that list Monday.

--RHP Shelby Miller gets his first postseason start Tuesday in Game 4. Miller earned the appearance on the basis of a strong finish that saw him go 2-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 30 1/3 September innings. Miller commanded his pitches much better the last month of the season, issuing only five walks and fanning 26. He dropped his only start this year against Los Angeles, giving up seven hits and six runs over five innings in a defeat to LHP Clayton Kershaw, his opponent Tuesday.

--3B Matt Carpenter is on a tear, having homered in three consecutive postseason games after his leadoff blast in the third inning Monday. He becomes just the second player in team history to achieve that feat, the other being Albert Pujols back in 2004. He became the third leadoff batter to homer in three postseason games, joining Atlanta’s Lonnie Smith (1991) and the New York Yankees’ Hank Bauer (1958).

--2B Kolten Wong blasted his first postseason homer, snapping a 1-1 tie in the seventh and delivering the winning runs. While Busch Stadium has been a difficult park in which to homer this year, Wong has cracked the code, belting 10 of his 12 regular-season homers at home. He became the second St. Louis rookie to homer in the series, as OF Randal Grichuk went deep it in Game 1.

--C Yadier Molina had two hits, including a double in the seventh inning that led to 2B Kolten Wong’s winning homer. Molina now has 87 postseason hits, second only to Albert Pujols in team history and second among all catchers. Only the Yankees’ Jorge Posada (103) has more.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel really good at the plate right now. I never went through a stretch (in the regular season) that I felt I was really hot. I would take it now than in the regular season any time. This is when it matters.” -- 3B Matt Carpenter, who homered for the third game in a row Monday, helping the Cardinals take a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Michael Wacha

LHP Marco Gonzales

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Oscar Taveras