St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Trailing a postseason series for the first time this October, St. Louis is turning to Lance Lynn for an equalizing response in Game 2 of the NLCS against San Francisco Sunday night.

A year ago -- heck, even earlier this year -- that might have seemed like a laughable notion. Lynn won games, sure, but he could also lose them in the blink of an eye, coughing up the big innings that almost always assure defeat.

But one by one, Lynn cleared the barriers keeping him from becoming a reliable performer. After fading in August and September the last two years, Lynn pitched to 1.99 and 2.54 earned-run averages, respectively, in this season’s homestretch.

That performance may have earned him a better chance at a long-term contract from an organization that hasn’t been fond of his occasional outbursts. It also seems to have empowered him to remind those that he’s not forgotten what was said about him.

“Confidence has never been a problem, that’s for sure,” Lynn said. “I just go out and pitch. I don’t worry about anything. Pretty simple.”

By making it simple, Lynn has turned himself into the kind of solid No. 2 starter every team needs. And after Adam Wainwright’s Game 1 loss, No. 2 is being looked to for a series-changing lift.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League Central; won NL Division Series 3-1 over Los Angeles Dodgers

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Giants 1, Cardinals 0

NEXT: National League Championship Series, Game 2, Sunday -- Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-0, 0.00 ERA postseason; 6-4, 2.17 ERA regular season) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 0-0, 3.00 ERA postseason; 15-10, 2.74 ERA regular season)

--RHP Adam Wainwright (arm fatigue) didn’t do much to dispel the notion that something isn’t right with him in taking the loss Saturday night. His fastball command waned after a solid first inning and Wainwright couldn’t survive the fifth, allowing six hits and three runs over 4 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Wainwright threw just 58 of 98 pitches for strikes, relying mainly on cutters and curves after the first.

--RHP Lance Lynn will get the call for Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday night. Lynn scattered seven hits and allowed two runs on Oct. 4 in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the first time he had completed six innings in a postseason start. He absorbed an 8-0 loss June 1 in his only regular-season appearance against San Francisco, giving up eight hits and seven runs in just 3 1/3 innings.

--C A.J. Pierzynski was activated for the NLCS as manager Mike Matheny opted to go with 14 position players and just 11 pitchers, the first time this season he hasn’t fielded a roster with at least 12 pitchers. Pierzynski gives the team a third catcher and a veteran left-handed bat for late-inning matchup situations. He has five postseason homers.

--LHP Sam Freeman was the victim of C A.J. Pierzynski’s ascension to the active roster. Freeman walked the only two batters he faced in Game 1 of the NLDS in Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and didn’t pitch after that. If St. Louis advances to the World Series, Freeman could return to the roster, depending on who it plays.

--CF Jon Jay singled twice and also reached base on a hit by pitch in the fifth inning, making him the only Cardinal to consistently handle Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Jay is 7-for-13 in five postseason games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can tell he was working hard. He was working deeper counts. You start looking at that pitch count in the middle innings, and that’s not typical of Adam when everything feels right.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, of RHP Adam Wainwright, who allowed six hits and three runs over 4 2/3 innings in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (arm fatigue)didn’t do much to dispel the notion that something isn’t right with him after pitching Oct. 11.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Michael Wacha

LHP Marco Gonzales

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Randal Grichuk

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Oscar Taveras