St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the first time in the Cardinals’ last 84 postseason games, Yadier Molina was not the starting catcher Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

That’s not to say he won’t be back in the starting lineup by the time the best-of-seven series is over despite having suffered a painful strained left oblique in Game 2.

After saying before the game that Molina was available off the bench under the right set of circumstances, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny chose to use his Most Valuable Player candidate only as a bullpen catcher in his team’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

If nothing else, Molina’s appearance in the bullpen demonstrated an ability possibly to be used as a defensive replacement moving forward. But actually sending him to the plate is another matter.

Molina has not felt up to taking batting practice in the aftermath of the injury. Matheny indicated Tuesday that no practice swings appear to be in his catcher’s immediate future, either.

Molina was replaced the starting lineup in Game 3 by A.J. Pierzynski, who went 0-for-4, twice stranding a runner in scoring position.

RECORD: 90-72, first place in National League Central; won NL Division Series 3-1 over Los Angeles Dodgers

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Giants 2, Cardinals 1

NEXT: National League Championship Series, Game 4, Wednesday -- Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 0-0, 3.18 ERA postseason; 10-9, 3.74 ERA regular season) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 0-0, 1.59 ERA postseason; 8-13, 4.00 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller will make his second career postseason start Wednesday when the Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The circumstances of Wednesday’s start are quite different from his first. Miller was on the mound in St. Louis last week with a chance to close out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the N.L. Division Series. He pitched well (five hits and two runs in 5 2/3 inning) in the Cardinals’ series-ending win, but got no decision. Wednesday, he will take the mound on the road with his team down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Miller faced the Giants twice in relief in the 2012 NLCS, giving up four hits and two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

--RHP John Lackey could have pitched one heck of a game Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series if not for the wind. San Francisco Giants LF Travis Ishikawa belted a wind-blown, three-run triple off Lackey in the first inning of the Cardinals’ eventual 5-4, 10-inning loss. After a four-hit, four-run first, Lackey allowed only one hit in the second through sixth innings, setting the stage for a Cardinals comeback.

--C Yadier Molina did not play in the Cardinals’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday because of a strained left oblique. It snapped a streak of 83 consecutive starts for Molina in Cardinals postseason games. Molina was healthy enough to catch relievers in the bullpen, but was in too much pain to take pregame batting practice. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday it’s possible Molina will be able to play later in the best-of-seven series.

--2B Kolten Wong had a double and a two-run triple in Tuesday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants. In doing so, he became the first Cardinals rookie since OF David Green in 1982 to record multiple extra-base hits in a playoff game. The double and triple came in his first two at-bats Tuesday after he’d hit a walk-off home run in his previous trip to the plate Sunday.

--CF Jon Jay had three singles Tuesday, extending his streak of having reached base at least once to 14 straight playoff games. If Jay gets aboard in Game 4 on Wednesday, he would tie SS Pete Kozma’s franchise record of 15. Jay is hitting .362 (17-for-47) during his 14-game run.

--RF Randal Grichuk belted a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Hits by Grichuk and 3B Matt Carpenter in the inning gave the Cardinals a .513 batting average (20-for-39) in the seventh inning of their seven playoff games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just kind of made some things happen. Guys just figure out how to give us a chance. Randal gives us a big hit to tie the game. Just comes down to doing the little things right.” - Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on his team’s comeback from an early 4-0 deficit to tie the game before losing in the 10th.

--C Yadier Molina (right oblique strain) left Game 2 of the NL Championship Series on Oct. 12. He was able to throw Oct. 13 but did not swing a bat. The timetable for his return to action was uncertain, though the Cardinals left him on the active roster. He was available off the bench in Game 3 on Oct. 14, but did not play. He is expected to remain available as a reserve in Game 4 on Oct. 15.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (arm fatigue) didn’t do much to dispel the notion that something isn’t right when he pitched poorly in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

--OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

