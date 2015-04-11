St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk made his first start of the season in Friday night’s series opener in Cincinnati, batting eighth and playing center field.

“He needs to play,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “Just like all our guys on the bench, it’s hard getting our everyday guys out there with the schedule we’ve had and the weather.”

The move paid off in the second inning of Friday’s game when Grichuk launched a 1-1 pitch from Reds starter, and former Cardinal, Jason Marquis, for a two-run home run.

While the 23-year-old Texan hasn’t settled on a “natural” outfield position, Matheny believes Grichuk has the speed to play center and arm-strength indicative of a right fielder.

“We already have a pretty good arm in right,” Matheny said. “He has the speed to make up some ground in center. He’s still understanding the league and how to get good jumps.”

The Cardinals acquired Grichuk from the Angels in Nov. 2013 in the deal that sent David Freese to Anaheim.

He got his first taste of the big leagues last season when he appeared in 47 games for St. Louis, hitting .245 with six doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs.

Grichuk gained further confidence in the spring, batting .250 (11-for-44) with a team-leading four homers and 10 RBIs.

“He’s feeling good about his swing,” said Matheny. “Wanted to find some time for him. We have a couple guys who need the at-bats to stay sharp.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 5-6, 3.20 ERA in 2014) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Tony Cruz was placed on the paternity list on Friday for this birth of his daughter. The Cardinals backup catcher did not play in the club’s first two games. Last year he hit .200 with five doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs in 50 games. He’s expected to rejoin the club on Monday.

--C Ed Easley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday when backup catcher Tony Cruz was placed on the paternity list. Easley has spent eight seasons in the minor leagues, including the past two in the Cardinals organization. He twice has led his league in caught-stealing percentage. “He’s got a quiet way he goes about his business,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “What he did for us last year, and he had a good spring for us this year, too. All that led to him getting a chance to be up here for a few days.”

--CF Randal Grichuk made his first start of the season Friday in center field. While he hasn’t settled in a “natural” outfield position, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny believes he has the speed to play center and a right-field caliber arm. Grichuk is coming off a spring in which he batted .250 with a team-leading four homers and 10 RBIs. In his first at-bat on Friday, Grichuk launched a two-run homer off Jason Marquis.

--RHP John Lackey entered Friday’s game 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in four starts against the Reds with 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. He wasn’t as sharp Friday, allowing four earned runs, all on a pair of Joey Votto two-run homers, in six innings. He threw 67 pitches, 47 for strikes.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The one was off a pretty good pitch. He just went out and drove it. We’ve seen him hit some pretty good pitches in the past, and he did today.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on Reds 1B Joey Votto after a loss to Cincinnati on Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 1, and he is expected to pitch in extended spring training in early April.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz (paternity list)

Ed Easley

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk