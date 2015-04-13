St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Following a long winter and six weeks of spring training, having to spend the first week of the regular-season on the road is rough for any major league team. That said, it’ll be “Home Sweet Home” for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

“The saying is ‘there’s no place like home’ and in a baseball sense there is no place like home,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We started off in two cities (Chicago and Cincinnati) that don’t like us. Now we go home to a city that loves us. I can’t wait.”

St. Louis (3-2) begins a three-game series against the Brewers on Monday followed by a three-game weekend series against the Reds.

Matheny expects a festive atmosphere in St. Louis on Monday and has asked the players to arrive early and get their work in.

“Opening Day in St. Louis is like a holiday,” Matheny said. “The older players can talk to the younger players about what to expect.”

The festivities at Busch Stadium will include the traditional Clydesdales followed by a motorcade carrying the 2014 inductees into St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame: Jim Edmonds, Willie McGee, who’ll toss the ceremonial first pitch, and Mike Shannon.

There will be a tribute to Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras, who died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in October, and a moment of silence for Taveras and sportswriter Bryan Burwell of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, who passed away in December.

The Cardinals were 51-30 at Busch Stadium last season.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but I‘m anxious to go home,” said Matheny. “It’s been two months tomorrow that we’ve been away from home. I at least had my family with me but some of these guys have been away from their families for a long time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-2

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 0-1, 7.20 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Tony Cruz was expected to rejoin the Cardinals on Sunday and be activated for their home opener on Monday. Cruz was placed on the three-day paternity list on Friday to attend the birth of his daughter. Minor league journeyman backstop Ed Easley was called up to spell Cruz as C Yadier Molina’s backup.

--1B Mark Reynolds started on Sunday in place of Matt Adams. “We needed to get Mark Reynolds some at bats,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “We have to get guys like that who are going to be a big part of our club some at-bats. You can’t let them sit too long. We got him in on defense yesterday. We want to keep him engaged and let him feel like he’s a contributor.” Reynolds, who hit 20 or more homers each of the past seven seasons, hit .132 with two homers and six RBIs this spring.

--1B Matt Adams snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a solo home run in Saturday’s game. His reward was a day off on Sunday. Adams’ respite had more to do with getting Mark Reynolds some playing time. “Patch had a good day yesterday and you want to ride that out,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “But, you need to get him out while he’s feeling good about himself, too.”

--RHP Carlos Martinez allowed two runs and four hits in six innings on Sunday with two walks and a career-high eight Ks. He allowed two runs and four hits in six innings for St. Louis, along with a career-high eight strikeouts. “I allowed two home runs, but I continued to compete,” said Martinez, via an interpreter. “I worked a lot with my changeup. Felt much better about it.”

--3B Matt Carpenter’s two-run home run in the 11th inning lifted the Cardinals to a 7-5, 11-inning win over Cincinnati on Sunday. Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. “I‘m finding a good balance,” said Carpenter, who launched a 3-2 pitch from Kevin Gregg for the eventual game-winner.

--SS Jhonny Peralta extended his hitting streak to eight games dating to last season. On Sunday he went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. His two-run, game-tying home run in the eighth helped the Cardinals beat the Reds, 7-5, in 11 innings.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva earned the victory on Sunday with two scoreless innings, giving the Cardinals a chance to earn a 7-5, 11-innning win at Cincinnati. Villanueva never gave in to Reds batters, allowing one hit with three walks and three strikeouts. “I‘m trying to be more efficient,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you can win a game in extra innings it’s good for the club. It’s nice to battle through a back-and-forth game like that and come out with a series win.” -- Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter, who hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning to beat Cincinnati on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch April 1, and he is expected to pitch in extended spring training in early April.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk