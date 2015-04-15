St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright took a calculated risk that backfired in the bottom of the second inning Monday.

Batting with two on and two outs and his team trailing 2-0, Wainwright thought that if he dropped a bunt down the third-base line he might be able to beat it out for a hit and give third baseman Matt Carpenter a chance to hit with the bases loaded.

“As great as I think I am at hitting, Matt Carpenter’s better,” Wainwright acknowledged. “I thought it was a smart play. I thought if I get on right there, we put up a big number.”

Instead, Wainwright’s bunt, which wasn’t a bad one, was converted into an out on a barehanded play by Milwaukee third baseman Aramis Ramirez. It was one of four innings that the Cardinals left two men aboard, ultimately leading to their 5-4 loss.

It was also a symbol of the day -- good intentions, not always good execution. St. Louis was 2-for-13 with men in scoring position, stranding 12 runners, and second baseman Kolten Wong made a pair of errors that led to two costly unearned runs.

Wong blamed himself for the loss, but there was plenty of blame to go around in this one. Such as Wainwright’s roll of the dice, which failed to turn up as a seven.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 0-0, 1.50 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 0-1, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t have his best stuff or command at times Monday and it cost him a loss. Wainwright set down 11 straight hitters at one point, but gave up multiple hits during run-scoring innings in the second, sixth and seventh. Wainwright walked just one over seven innings, but left a spate of fastballs and cutters over the middle of the plate, giving up eight hits and five runs, three earned.

--RHP Lance Lynn draws the start Wednesday night when the series resumes. Lynn has had Milwaukee’s number during his career, going 5-2 with a 2.26 ERA. He was 2-0, 1.80 in four starts last year. Lynn pitched well on April 8 in a 2-0 loss at the Chicago Cubs, yielding only two hits and whiffing nine over six-plus innings.

--C Tony Cruz (paternity leave) was activated Monday after sitting out the weekend series in Cincinnati as his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child. Cruz didn’t play in last week’s series against the Cubs, but could get a start Thursday if St. Louis opts to give Yadier Molina a day off after a night game on Wednesday.

--C Ed Easley was returned to Triple-A Memphis so the Cardinals could activate C Tony Cruz. Easley served as Molina’s backup for the weekend but didn’t get into a game. The 29-year-old Easley batted .296 last year for Memphis and could possibly get back up to the big club later this year if there is an injury, or roster expansion in September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled to throw another one Wednesday. If that goes well, he could throw batting practice on Friday. Garcia was in line to become the team’s fifth starter before a setback late in spring training. With Carlos Martinez coming off a good start Sunday in Cincinnati, the team doesn’t need to rush Garcia back.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I could have very easily gotten out of those innings. You can always point the blame all over the place, but it usually starts with the pitcher. Sometimes the defense picks you up, and sometimes you have to pick the defense up.” -- Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, who gave up runs in four different innings against the Brewers on Monday, with errors contributing to the problem in two of those innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and is scheduled to throw another one April 15. If that goes well, he could throw batting practice on April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He’s expected to be reevaluated on or around April 16. He might be able to return in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk