St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- With the 2015 season just more than a week old, at least in terms of games played, the St. Louis Cardinals are getting just what was expected from their starting pitching.

After Wednesday night’s 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals have played seven games and the starters have been as consistent as could be expected, even though Lance Lynn failed to pitch at least six innings against the Brewers.

In the previous six games, each starter lasted at least six innings with very good results.

Said right fielder Jason Heyward, “The starters have given us an opportunity to win each game. The games we’ve lost, we’ve been right in them.”

In the first week of the season, there were no teams in baseball that had at least four games with six innings pitched by their starters. Most important, the St. Louis starters haven’t been touched for a big inning.

Including Wednesday night, no opponent’s inning has had more than two runs allowed by a starter. In addition, the bullpen has had just one inning where three runs scored.

Control has helped all concerned. In 42 1/3 starter’s innings, there have been only eight walks to go with 34 strikeouts. No starter has allowed more than two walks in a game, and of the eight walks, only two scored. One of those was Wednesday night when Lynn walked catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the third inning, and he scored on a two-out single by third baseman Aramis Ramirez.

John Lackey, who lasted six innings in his first start of the season April 10, will try to start another streak Thursday afternoon.

As Lynn concluded, “You just try to go out there and do what you can to help the team win. That’s what we’re worried about.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-1, 9.00 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 0-0, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey and the Cardinals lost to Cincinnati 5-4 on April 10 as he allowed a pair of Joey Votto two-run homers. Lackey allowed only two other hits in his six innings of work and the Reds had a batting average of .190 in the game. He is nine strikeouts shy of 1,800 for his career. Acquired in a trade from Boston last season, Lackey made his debut against the Brewers on Aug. 3 as the Cardinals won, 3-2, and he allowed just two runs in seven innings.

--RHP Lance Lynn has had Milwaukee’s number during his career. He is 6-2 and was 2-0 last season. Lynn won the 50th game of his career Wednesday night and is also 13-2 in his career in April, the best record in MLB since 2012.

--3B Matt Carpenter had a single and a double Wednesday night against Milwaukee, and the two-bagger drove in the Cardinals’ final run in their 4-2 victory. Carpenter has two hits in three consecutive games and has hit safely in five of the seven games played this season. All five have been multi-hit games.

--LF Matt Holliday extended his hitting streak to seven games (9-for-27, .333) with a two-run single in the first inning of the 4-2 victory over Milwaukee. He has two multi-hit games in the streak and has also walked in five of the seven games, including one against the Brewers Wednesday.

--C Yadier Molina entered Wednesday’s game hitting .143 (3-for-21), but came out of the game at .240 after getting hits in his first three at-bats before flying out in his final plate appearance. Molina is 6-for-15 in his last four games. His last three-hit game was on Sept. 14 against Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t sharp. I threw a lot of pitches and got to a lot of deep counts. When they did swing, they fouled off a lot of pitches. I left the bullpen in a tough spot where they had to use a lot of guys. I have to be better than that.” -- RHP Lance Lynn, who became the first Cardinals starter this season not to pitch at least six innings Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another one April 15. If that went well, he could throw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to be re-evaluated on or around April 16. He might be able to return in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk