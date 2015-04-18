St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When catcher Yadier Molina began the year 0-for-10 at the plate, the Cardinals expressed confidence that the slump would be temporary -- and they were right.

Molina has bounced back from that start to go 9-for-22 in his last six games, raising his average to .281, and he recorded his biggest hit of the season Friday night when he doubled with the bases loaded in a 1-1 game in the seventh inning to send the Cardinals to a 6-1 win over the Reds.

“He can’t wait to step up there,” said manager Mike Matheny. He’s feeling much more comfortable at the plate and we like it when he’s in the spot he’s in.

“We knew he was going to come around,” Matheny said. “He’s a perfectionist so the outs he was making early on were frustrating him, but you could see he was getting to a better spot. I don’t think we have any doubts that he can come through. This guy thrives on this. He had a good game plan and he stuck with it.”

The Cardinals have the same level of optimism about Molina’s defense, even though he has gotten off to a slow start in that part of his game as well.

Molina, who has won the last seven catching Gold Gloves in the National League, has failed to throw out any of the four base stealers who have run against the Cardinals this season. The Cardinals are the only NL without a caught stealing so far this season.

The Reds’ Billy Hamilton has one of the steals, but the Cardinals pitchers did their part to help out Molina -- who has never thrown out Hamilton in seven career steal attempts -- Friday night by not allowing him to reach base in five at-bats.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 0-0, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia threw live batting practice Friday at the Cardinals’ extended spring training camp in Jupiter, Fla. General manager John Mozeliak described the outing as similar to a first live BP in spring training, meaning he likely is about six weeks away from possibly rejoining the major-league team. Garcia is recovering from surgery last June for thoracic outlet syndrome.

--1B Matt Adams was back in the starting lineup after getting Thursday off. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI on a fielding error, but still is hitting only .179 through his first eight games. The Cardinals are continuing to show confidence in Adams by leaving him in the cleanup spot against right-handers, but he could be headed into a platoon situation with Mark Reynolds if the average does not improve sometime soon.

--OF Peter Bourjos made another pinch-running appearance and played one inning in center field Friday night, about the only way he is getting in the lineup this season. Bourjos has played in six of the Cardinals’ nine games but has only two pinch-hit at-bats. “He’s handling it well so far, but it’s tough,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Every one of these (bench) guys wants to play. All of them play this game to play, not to be a ‘just in case.'”

--OF Matt Holliday extended his hitting streak to all nine games this season, going 11-of-32, a .344 average. All 11 of his hits, however, have been singles. He has six RBIs, one behind team leader Jhonny Peralta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can’t wait to step up there. He’s feeling much more comfortable at the plate and we like it when he’s in the spot he’s in.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, of C Yadier Molina, who had the big hit in Friday’s win over the Reds.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another one April 15. He threw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Randal Grichuk