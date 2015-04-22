St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Triple-A Memphis Redbirds were on the road at a hotel on Monday when manager Mark Shildt called the room of Mitch Harris, one of his pitchers.

Shildt asked Harris to meet him in the hotel lobby, where Harris was told he was being called up to the major leagues for the first time. Harris joined the St. Louis Cardinals before their game on Tuesday in Washington against the Nationals.

“I thought when I called my dad it sunk in,” Harris said. “He thought I was just messing with him.”

Harris was drafted out of Navy in 2008 in the 13th round by the Cardinals. But he did not play pro ball until 2013 due to military obligations.

“I‘m human. There were times when I doubted” he would make the majors, he said.

He did not pitch Tuesday but after the game, outside of the St. Louis clubhouse, he spoke with some friends. One wore a Navy football jersey with the No. 22.

“It definitely means a lot to be at the capital,” said Harris, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy -- about 33 miles east of Nationals Park.

The Cardinals put OF Peter Bourjos on paternity leave and purchased the contract of Harris from Memphis. The Cardinals also announced that Memphis OF Gary Brown has been designated for assignment in order to make room for Harris on the 40-man roster.

Harris, 29, a Florida native, could become the first Navy graduate to play in the majors since Nemo Gaines with the Washington Senators in 1921.

“I could not write it better myself,” Harris said.

He began his pro career with State College in the New York-Penn League in 2013.

“I kept my body in the best shape I could,” said Harris, who threw on the flight deck on one of his assignments. His catcher was a service man who grew up playing baseball in the Dominican Republic. Harris said he didn’t trust to throw to anyone else, due to the risk.

Harris pitched in eight games in spring training for the Cardinals and was 0-0, 2.45 with two saves in four games for Memphis. He planned to leave about 20 tickets for Tuesday’s game, and his parents planned to attend.

“I think it’s a fantastic story,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. “He worked hard. (But) we want to beat him.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 2.77 ERA) at Washington (RHP Doug Fister, 1-0, 0.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn made the start on Tuesday against the Nationals. He was 15-10 with an ERA of 2.74 in 33 starts last season. In his 100th career start, he allowed five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings and was not involved in the decision. “He was pretty good all the way through,” Matheny said of Lynn. “He didn’t get the offensive production that he is accustomed to.”

--RHP John Lackey will start on Wednesday in Washington. He was 3-3 for St. Louis and 11-7 for Boston last season. Lackey has 1,799 career strikeouts and is 72-67 on the road in his career.

--RHP Mitch Harris was put on the roster Tuesday as he was called up from Triple-A Memphis. He did not pitch Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. He is bidding to become the first U.S. Navy graduate to pitch in the majors since 1921.

--OF Chris Bourjos was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday and RHP Mitch Harris was called up from Triple-A Memphis. Bourjos had played in seven games and was hitless in four at bats for the Cardinals.

--OF Matt Holliday had hits in the first 11 games of the season coming into Tuesday and then had four hits in four at bats with a walk. He is hitting .425 and has a 12-game hitting streak. “He is swinging the bat well. He is giving us an opportunity to make some things happen. He is not trying to do too much,” manager Mike Matheny said of Holliday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some hits but none of them really stacked on top of one another.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after a loss to Washington on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another one April 15. He threw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos (paternity list)