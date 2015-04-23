St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The St. Louis Cardinals are known for drafting and developing hard-throwing young pitchers.

Many of the pitchers on their 40-man roster also hail from Texas, which produced such hard throwers as Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens and Josh Beckett.

The Texas contingent of the 25-man roster as of Wednesday included Matt Belisle (Austin), Randy Choate (San Antonio), John Lackey (Abilene) and Jordan Walden (Fort Worth).

For good measure Sam Freeman (Houston) and Tylor Lyons (Lubbock) were on the 40-man roster in spring training.

Belisle was 4-7 with an ERA of 4.87 in 66 games (one start) for Colorado last year before he signed as a free agent with the Cardinals in December.

“It has been wonderful. The transition has been tremendously smooth,” said Belisle, who graduated from McCallum High in Austin. “There is a lot of history here. I am grateful to be here. The Cardinals are so fundamentally strong.”

Belisle did not have much history with any of the St. Louis pitchers from Texas when he joined the team. He is more familiar with Adam Wainwright, from Georgia, since both played in the Atlanta Braves farm system. They both played for Double-A Greenville in 2003.

Lackey started Wednesday against the Nationals did not figure in the decision in a 7-5 win.

Michael Wacha, who was born in Iowa and grew up Texas, is slated to start Thursday. He was drafted in the first round in 2012 by St. Louis and had no-hitter with two outs in the ninth against the Nationals in 2013 when Ryan Zimmerman broke it up with an infield single.

Freeman was drafted in the 32nd round in 2008 by the Cardinals. Lyons was drafted in the ninth round in 2010 by the Cardinals.

Jaime Garcia, who was born in Mexico, lives in Pharr, Texas. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the 22nd round in 2005 and is currently on the disabled list.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-0, 1.35 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 0-1, 0.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha will start in the series finale on Thursday against the Nationals. He has faced the Nationals twice in his career. He had a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth in St. Louis against Washington on Sept. 24, 2013, when Ryan Zimmerman had an infield single to break up the no-hit bid. Wacha was tagged with the loss last year at Washington. He is 3-6 on the road in his career with an ERA of 3.87 in 16 games, with 14 starts.

--RHP John Lackey made the start on Wednesday in Washington. He got the 1,800th strikeout of his career when he fanned Ian Desmond for the first out in the last of the first. Lackey had an off night however as he gave up eight hits and five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings against Washington. It was the worst outing of the year for the St. Louis starting staff but Lackey did not figure in the decision as the Cardinals won, 7-5. “They have thrown the ball well,” manager Mike Matheny said of his starters. “They take a lot of pride in how they (compete). We call that healthy competition.”

--OF Matt Holliday had at least one hit in the first 12 games of the season. He had four hits and a walk on Tuesday and his hit tied the game in the ninth at 1-1. But his streak came to an end Wednesday as he was hitless in four at-bats. It was the longest hitting streak in MLB.

--INF Kolten Wong had three hits Tuesday and also had three hits Wednesday, with a two-run homer in the second and an RBI double that broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth. He also made two great plays in the field. So what does he enjoy more? “Definitely defense. Defense is a lot of fun,” said Wong, standing by his locker. “That is when you are having a good time playing backyard baseball. Today was my night. I was able to contribute to the win.” Wong ranged to his right and threw out Washington third baseman Yunel Escobar from short center field to end the fifth inning. Then he threw out slow-footed catcher Wilson Ramos on a similar play to begin the last of the sixth. “Two of the better defensive plays we have seen at second base,” said Mike Matheny, the St. Louis manager. “He has incredible range. He had a huge day.”

--RHP Mitch Harris was called up Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis. He is bidding to become the first Navy graduate to appear in the majors since Nemo Gaines with the Washington Senators in 1921. “I am always excited to watch a young guy come up,” said manager Mike Matheny. “This is extra special in terms of what he has able to do to serve his country.” Harris was drafted in 2008 by the Cardinals but did not begin his pro baseball career until 2013 due to his military service. “He comes down to him getting outs and doing his job,” Matheny said. “People are excited about what he has been able to do. It is a big deal. It is a big deal to us. It is a big deal to him and his family.” Harris did not pitch Tuesday or Wednesday. “Maybe tomorrow,” he told friends outside the St. Louis clubhouse after the Wednesday game, won by St. Louis 7-5.

--OF Gary Brown was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels from the Cardinals. St. Louis previously claimed Brown from San Francisco. Brown is a .248 hitter with a .684 OPS in 282 total games at Triple-A.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two of the better defensive plays we have seen at second base. He has incredible range. He had a huge day.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on INF Kolten Wong, who had three hits Wednesday as well as making two great plays in the field.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another one April 15. He threw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos (paternity list)