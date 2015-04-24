St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Yadier Molina would probably play every day if allowed, so it was something of a surprise to not see the All-Star catcher’s name on the lineup card for Thursday’s game, making it the first game of the season which he did not start for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In his place, reserve catcher Tony Cruz got to see his first action of the year, making him the last player on the Cardinals roster to get into a game this season.

“We kind of had this one on the calendar a while back,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Looking at the calendar, it’s been hard to get a day there where it didn’t seem right to have him in. With as many days in a row as we have now, we’re going to have to find them and (Thursday) was a good one for him.”

Molina has been hot recently, hitting .429 over the past seven games after a slow start. Matheny said too much has been made about needing to rest Molina in order to keep him healthy.

“I don’t think it’s fair to tell a guy (that) because basically, the majority of this is coming from outside influences,” Matheny said. “We don’t want him thinking he’s got this restrictor on him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 1-0, 2.08 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 1-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez will make his 13th career appearance against the Brewers on Friday, but just his second start. All 11 of his appearances in relief against Milwaukee were scoreless, but in his lone start against the Brewers, on July 13 last year, he gave up four runs in four innings of work.

--2B Kolten Wong finally cooled off, going 0-for-4 on the day. He had collected six hits in the first two games of the series.

--3B Matt Carpenter increased his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-hit effort Thursday, leading off the game with a double and scoring the Cardinals’ first run by scoring on a wild pitch. Carpenter is fourth in the National League with a .386 average and has reached base in all 14 games.

--1B Matt Adams continues to crush Nationals pitching, and his sixth-inning RBI single was the game winner Thursday. In 12 career games against Washington, Adams is hitting .372 with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

--C Tony Cruz, making his first start and appearance of the season, picked up his first hit, a seventh-inning single, in addition to calling a stellar game for RHP Michael Wacha. “He called a great game back there,” Wacha said. “I fully trust in his calls.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was great. I thought he had everything as much as he’s had everything so far this season. Everything looked very sharp.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Michael Wacha after a winn over Washington on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another one April 15. He threw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos (paternity list)