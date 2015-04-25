St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals learned last season how tough it is to play for an extended period without catcher Yadier Molina, so they have no intention of doing so again.

That’s probably why manager Mike Matheny did not hesitate to pull Molina in the fourth inning, when the All-Star receiver was hit on the right knee by a foul tip off the bat of Brewers’ third baseman Aramis Ramirez.

“He got me good,” Molina said. “Last week I got hit by a foul ball by the same guy ... but I was feeling better. This morning I was like, OK, my knee feels better and boom, tonight I hit it again in the same spot. It’s a little tight right now, but it got all the muscle, that’s good news.”

Molina said he didn’t expect to need an MRI and was hopeful he would be back in the lineup, but the team said he was considered “day-to-day.”

Matheny, a former catcher himself, appreciated that Molina wanted to stay in the game and gut it out, but acknowledged that a move may need to be made.

”I could see that he wanted to, and it just wasn’t working, so it was kind of mutual,“ he said. ”That one’s pretty sore. That’s a bad spot.

“I probably need to make a phone call. We’ll see.”

Molina came into the game batting .306 with seven RBIs. He added an eighth RBI in the first inning Friday, driving in first baseman Matt Adams on a groundout to short that put the Cardinal up 6-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-4

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 2-1, 1.71 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-3, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Peter Bourjos was activated from the paternity list prior to the game Friday night. Bourjos’ wife, Ashley-Grace, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. Bourjos has yet to get a hit this season, but has a walk and three stolen bases with two runs scored in seven games.

--INF Dean Anna was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Friday after the Cardinals reinstated INF Peter Bourjos from the paternity list. Anna was brought up to St. Louis on April 19, when OF Randal Grichuk went on the 15-day disabled list, but had just one at-bat. Anna was batting .393 with two doubles and two RBIs for Memphis when he was called up.

--C Yadier Molina left the game after being struck by a foul tip in the fourth inning Friday. The move was precautionary and Molina is considered day-to-day. Molina has started 14 of the Cardinals’ first 15 games this season and came into the game batting .306 with seven RBIs.

--3B Matt Carpenter extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single leadoff single in the fifth. Carpenter had two hits Friday, including a ground-rule double in the seventh. He is batting .426 during that streak with 11 runs scored, nine doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He amped up today. I think we even saw a strike three on a 95 mph sinker. He was a little higher energy than we’ve seen. He keeps throwing up zeroes, I guess that’s a good thing. We just want to see him consistent and today he was consistently good.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, on Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez, who pitched seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (right knee contusion) left the April 24 game in the fourth inning after being struck by a foul tip. He’s considered day-to-day.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another one April 15. He threw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos