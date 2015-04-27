St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday morning after the right-hander injured his left Achilles tendon while batting Saturday in St. Louis’ 5-3 victory over the Brewers.

Wainwright had already thrown four shutout innings when he led off the fifth with a popup. He stumbled out of the batter’s box and left the field with the help of a trainer.

“My foot just shut down on me,” Wainwright said after the game.

Neither Wainwright or team officials would confirm reports that Wainwright, a 20-game winner last season and off to a 2-1 start with a 1.44 ERA in 2015, would miss the remainder of the season.

He will undergo an MRI Monday in St. Louis.

“It’s something in the back of my ankle so we’ll see what it is on Monday,” Wainwright said. “Everything right now is just all speculation.”

With Wainwright’s spot in the rotation not due up again until later in the week, the Cardinals filled an immediate need by recalling catcher Cody Stanley from Triple-A Memphis, providing depth behind Tony Cruz who made his second straight start Sunday while Yadier Molina recovers from a bruised right knee.

Molina took a foul tip off the knee Friday at Milwaukee, and left the game early. Matheny was optimistic Sunday morning that his All-Star catcher won’t end up on the disabled list, as well.

“We’re still hopeful that we’re talking a day or so. We’ll adjust as we need to,” Matheny said.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 0-2, 3.75 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday morning after suffering a low left ankle injury that forced him from his start Saturday after just four innings. He’ll undergo an MRI Monday in St. Louis. Wainwright is 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts this season.

--C Cody Stanley was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Memphis after the Cardinals placed RHP Adam Wainwright on the disabled list. Stanley will provide insurance for the next few days while Yadier Molina recovers from a bruised right knee suffered Friday in Milwaukee.

--C Yadier Molina sat out for the second straight day while he recovers from a bruised right knee. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was optimistic that Molina would only need a few days to fully recover from the injury, suffered Friday when he took a foul tip off the knee.

--RF Jason Heyward left the game Sunday with groin tightness after fielding Gerardo Parra’s RBI triple in the third inning. Manager Mike Matheny said he didn’t anticipate Hayward needing to miss significant time or to have to go on the disabled list.

--3B Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 with a walk Sunday, snapping his hitting streak after 12 games. Carpenter went 12-for-26 at the plate during the streak with 10 doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. It was longest active streak in baseball and tied him for the longest in the NL this season with teammate Matt Holliday. He has reached base in all 17 of the Cardinals’ games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had all kinds of guys all over the bases today. We had, what, eight guys left on base in the first three innings? We’ve got to put something across there, that’s all there is to it.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after a loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (low left ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI April 27 in St. Louis.

--C Yadier Molina (right knee contusion) left the April 24 game in the fourth inning after being struck by a foul tip. He sat April 25-26. He is considered day-to-day.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another one April 15. He threw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos