St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- After watching his reconstructed lineup light up second-line Philadelphia Phillies pitching Tuesday night, St. Louis manager Mike Matheny was asked if he would retain his new order Wednesday evening.

“You know, it is an option,” he said as assembled media guffawed. “I like what we saw tonight.”

St. Louis, with a shuffled batting order, set a season high in runs with an 11-5 win over Philadelphia. Seeking a spark after Phillies lefty Cole Hamels shut the Cardinals down in Monday night in a 4-1 Cardinals loss, Matheny tinkered. Heck, he did more than tinker.

Center fielder Jon Jay moved from seventh or eighth to leadoff. Third baseman Matt Carpenter slid from his customary leadoff spot to the second spot, and right fielder Jason Heyward moved down from second to sixth.

The result? Fifteen hits and five multiple-run innings. Every starter, even pitcher Michael Wacha, had a hit or an RBI before the third inning was done. For a night, the offense Matheny and St. Louis fans envisioned in March appeared before their eyes.

“Great job all the way through the lineup,” summed up Matheny. “Guys put together good at-bats. They were relentless.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 2-1, 1.37 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 2-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha didn’t have his best stuff Tuesday night, but the offense picked him up by scoring 11 runs in his fourth consecutive win. Wacha gave up six hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and whiffing four. He had command issues at times but was able to keep Philadelphia from stringing together a truly big inning that might have changed the outcome. Wacha also helped himself with two RBIs.

--RHP Carlos Martinez will try to continue his impressive opening to the season when he faces Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Martinez fired seven shutout innings Friday night in a 3-0 win at Milwaukee, overpowering Brewers hitters with his fastball as he recorded eight strikeouts. He owns one career win against the Phillies, logging five innings in a June 22, 2014, start to bag a 5-3 decision.

--RF Jason Heyward (hamstring) was back in the lineup Tuesday night after not starting Monday evening. Heyward dropped down from the second spot to the sixth position as manager Mike Matheny authored a lineup shakeup that changed half the batting order around. Heyward struggled to find his form in the season’s first three weeks, entering play Tuesday with a .205 average, but he reached base four times and scored twice in the 11-5 win over the Phillies.

--LF Matt Holliday banged out three hits and scored twice before leaving for a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth. Holliday upped his average to a blistering .383, and he has reached base safely in all 18 of his games this year. Holliday’s on-base percentage is a staggering .500, as he has 14 walks.

--3B Matt Carpenter moved to the No. 2 spot in the lineup after leading off in his last 174 games, dating back to the 2014 season’s beginning. However, it was business as usual for him as he went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a triple. Carpenter’s 12 doubles in the first 19 games represent a franchise record. His 14 multi-hit games lead the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Great job all the way through. Guys put together great at-bats. They stuck with their game plan and trusted their stroke. We were relentless.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, whose new batting order produced a season-high run total Tuesday in an 11-5 win over the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He will undergo season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6, and he is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP John Lackey

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Jordan Walden

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Mitch Harris

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

Cody Stanley

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Jason Heyward

OF Peter Bourjos