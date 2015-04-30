St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Last October, St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong showed he can be a game-changing player, belting three postseason homers, including a walkoff in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

Wong was at his best in Wednesday night’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia, but not because he was launching fastballs 400 feet. He was taking away hit after hit from Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard due to defensive positioning and superior athleticism.

Stationed about 10 to 15 steps on the grass in right-center, Wong turned three sharply hit balls from Howard into outs, making the kind of long throws that most second baseman couldn’t make.

Finishing with 10 assists, an MLB high for the year, Wong also added two hits and an RBI, figuring into both of his team’s scoring innings. He goes into Thursday’s series finale hitting an even .300, a far cry from last year’s uncertain start that got him sent to Triple-A before April was done.

Asked what meant more to him after the Cardinals improved to 14-6, Wong quickly and emphatically sided with the glove.

“Defense, I can control. Offense, I can‘t,” he said. “So a good defensive day always makes me happy.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 0-4, 7.52 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tim Cooney, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez won for the third straight start, giving up six hits and two runs in six innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Martinez continues to flash impressive velocity, throwing as hard as 96 mph, but is mastering the art of saving it for key spots. By dialing down to 92 mph consistently and throwing secondary pitches for strikes, he’s becoming a more complete pitcher.

--LHP Tim Cooney will make his MLB debut Thursday when he starts the finale of a four-game series with Philadelphia. Cooney was 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Memphis, fanning 14 in 17 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Cooney, who can put hitters away with a sharp breaking ball, has a strikeout-walk ratio of nearly 4-1 in his 385 1/3 minor league innings.

--CF Peter Bourjos got a start Wednesday night against RHP Aaron Harang as manager Mike Matheny looked to exploit a good matchup. While Bourjos entered the night hitting just .100 in 10 at-bats, he came into the game 7-for-15 in his career against Harang with a homer and four RBIs. Bourjos went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and also made a big running catch in the seventh to deny 2B Chase Utley extra bases and an RBI.

--C Cody Stanley is heading back to Triple-A Memphis to make room for LHP Tim Cooney on the roster. Stanley pinch-hit in three games, going 1-for-3, and said after Wednesday night’s game that his five-day taste of the majors will leave him more energized for his return to more playing time in the Pacific Coast League. The Cardinals are back to a more traditional two-catcher roster.

--2B Kolten Wong was brilliant defensively, setting an MLB high this year with 10 assists. He took three hits away from 1B Ryan Howard while playing him 10 to 15 steps on the outfield grass, and also added two hits with the bat to stretch his hitting streak to six games. Wong was involved in both St. Louis rallies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Peter was great. You can see what he does with his speed. He has everything there and it’s nice to see him have a game where he brings it all to the table.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, of CF Peter Bourjos, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and also made a big running catch in the seventh of Wednesday’s win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore left ankle and left Achilles tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He will undergo season-ending surgery April 30.

--OF Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) went on the on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 17. He was injured lifting weights.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw a bullpen session April 12 and another April 15. He threw batting practice April 17.

--OF Tommy Pham (left quad strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He had his quadriceps drained April 6.

